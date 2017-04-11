Momentum key in Durham CCC promotion bid – Chris Rushworth

‘Momentum is key’ for Durham CCC as they set off on their unlikely County Championship Division Two promotion quest, according to Chris Rushworth.

The experienced Sunderland bowler is keen for the county to overturn their imposed points deficit in all three forms of the game as quickly as possible.

We want early wins under our belts to get the season going

And while he accepts returning to the top flight at the first attempt will be tough, he thinks early wins could make all the difference.

Ahead of the season opener against Nottinghamshire at the Emirates Riverside on Friday, he said: “We want to have an impact in all three competitions. “The main aim from the off is wiping out the deficit. Then we can really start the campaign.

“I remember the day Jon (Lewis) rang and told us we would be relegated and start the season with minus points. At the time there was a lot of anger.

“But we’re still here as a club and we feel we have been given the chance to do something special this season, despite the position we find ourselves in.

“Momentum is key for us. We want early wins under our belts to get the season going.”