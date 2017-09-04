Marsden on track to be crowned champions

Readers Durham Cricket League

Marsden are now favourites to clinch the Readers Durham Cricket League Division Two title after an 82-run win at Silksworth, who remain bottom.

Patrick Jackson made 52 and Michael Elliott 24 late on in the innings to record a score of 156-9.

Michael Waterson and Mark Forster each took three wickets in the bowling department.

Silksworth could only muster 74 in reply, thanks mainly to Steven Neilson returning an excellent 5-8 and Paul Snaith took 4-38.

Ian Laverick with 24 and Kumar with 21, were the only batsmen to resist.

Promoted Crook Town are 20 points behind them, with only one game left.

They won at home to Langley Park by a massive 159 runs.

They posted 265-8, thanks mainly to William Angus making 35, Liam Stevens 91 and Edward Wells 31 not out, with Craig Robertson taking 3-59.

In reply, Langley were all out for 106, with Wells taking an excellent 5-30 and David Embleton returning 3-33.

Boldon CA are six points above bottom placed Silksworth, after losing by 76 runs at Peterlee, who amassed 216-6, thanks to David Craig scoring 99 and Shrey Bhatt 33. Boldon CA replied with 140 all out, with Craig taking 3-36 with the ball and Kevin Buck returned 3-14, with the top run scorer been Thomas Jubb with 31 to his name.

Ryhope beat Murton by just five runs in a low scoring game.

Ryhope batted first and made just 88, with Stuart Harrison taking a brilliant 7-46 and Sam Sanderson took 3-13.

Dan Blackman scored 33 and Sagar Udeshi hit 25.

Murton struggled as well with the bat and Jonny Errington took an amazing 7-32, to win the game for the home side, with Sanderson and Chris Milne both scoring 20 runs apiece.

Evenwood won easily at Hylton, when they scored an excellent 200-8, then proceeded to bowl at the home side for just 95 runs, in total.

In Division One, Castle Eden are the newly crowned champions after a 124 run win at home to Durham City, who have slipped to third.

Eden batted first and made 213 all out, mainly thanks to Robbie McGlasham scoring 89 and Keith Bailey who made 36, with Paul Moralee taking 4-47 and Rob MacDonald returning 3-43.

The visitors could only muster 89 all out, with Callum Steel top scoring with 47, after Alan Unsworth took an excellent 4-5, following two wickets apiece for Bailey and Richard Ede.

Seaham Park climb to second place, after a winning draw at Whiteleas.

Seaham made 188-9, with Neil Young scoring 51 and Mark Race hit 43 runs late on.

In reply, the home side scored 142-8, thanks mainly to Ray McRae who made 41 and Nathan Ullah 33, with Dale Shaw returning 3-21.

Littletown won the crucial relegation encounter, in a low scoring game at home to Dawdon.

However, they did only make 119-9, with Michael Ewart taking an excellent 4-36 and Bewick Hall top scoring with 24.

In reply, the visitors made just 50 all out, with Joe Dodd virtually unplayable, taking a brilliant 6-18 and Siddhesh Kinalekar 3-7, to win by 69 runs.

It’s now any two from three, who will be relegated next week, following Littletown’s win, with Dawdon just hovering above Bill Quay, with a precious five point advantage.

Bill Quay lost at Horden, which makes the home side safe from relegation, but the result leaves Quay in second bottom position.

They scored just 124 all out, Alan Mustard scoring 39 and Josh Eaton made 29, against some good bowling from Dan Brown (3-17) and Lewis Broom (3-26).

Horden then knocked off the runs for the loss of just three wickets, thanks to Jamie Greenwood scoring 53 not out and Liam Irving made 26.

Philadelphia had a good home win over Tudhoe after the visitors made 153 all out. Dean Thexton scored 31 as did William Jewitt, with James Curry making 24. Stevie Wright with an excellent 5-28, took the bowling plaudits.

Phili then made the runs required, totalling 155-6, with Paul Hollinshead making 58 not out, with Gary Braithwaite contributing 35 not out.

Esh Winning put on 155 all out, in their away win over Easington, with Paul Chivers making 39, batting at number ten and Dane Watson taking 3-31.

In reply, the home side made exactly 100, with top scorer been Robert Atherton with 28. Chivers returned 4-25, for a comfortable 55 run win.