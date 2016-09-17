Littletown land U11s Shield, while Sol’s century steers Sacriston to U15 final glory

Littletown Under-11s were crowned Durham Cricket Board Shield winners after a 26-run victory against hosts Eppleton in the final at Church Road.

Littletown won the toss and elected to bat, posting 112-3 from their 20 overs as Toby Fisher top-scored with 19, backed by 15 from Elliot and 12 from Metcalfe.

Ty Wilkinson, Adam Welch and James Fish all struck for Eppleton.

In reply, Eppleton could only manage 86 all out, with Tyler Beston and Luke Johnson joint top rainmakers on 11, while Luke Johnson added 10.

Matthew Bennett picked up 3-8 for Littletown, with Fisher and Jordan bagging two wickets apiece.

Sol Bell continued his outstanding form to round off the season with another fine 100 for Sacriston Under-15s as they outgunned South Shield by 131 runs in the Gavin Pattison Memorial Trophy Final at Hetton Lyons.

Sacriston won the toss and elected to bat, a wise decision as they rattled up 202-2 in 25 overs.

Bell led the way, hitting 100 in 70 balls, with 14 fours, backed by 68 from Matthew Brown, with 11 boundaries, in 55 balls. Matthew Richardson and Oliver Blevins-Clarke both struck for Shields.

In reply, the Wood Terrace side could only manage 72-9 from their 25 overs as Sameer Awan top-scored with 25.

Tommy Bell, Harry Iveson, Ben Jackson, Matthew Jackson, Anthony Hannon, Bell and Callum Dodds all took wickets.

* Readers Durham Cricket League champions Burnopfield have had their promotion to the Dukes North East Premier League for 2017 confirmed.

They replace Tudhoe, who return to the Durham League after two seasons after finishing bottom in Division One.