Junior cricket: Miles, Logan steer Hetton Lyons Under-15s to cup final glory

Hetton Lyons were crowned Ken Ferguson Memorial Trophy winners after easing to a 74-run final victory over Sacriston at neutral Eppleton.

Sacriston won the toss and elected to field, with Lyons amassing 187-3 from 20 overs.

Milles Birbeck was in fine form, scoring an unbeaten 50 in just 22 balls, followed by 51 in 26 balls from Logan Barton.

Callan Salkeld (35) and Tom Lawson (25) offered good support for the Lilywhite Terrace outfit.

Harry Iveson and Benjamin Jackson both took one wicket for Sacriston, with Ben Smith forcing a run-out.

Sacriston’s reply started well, reaching 70-0 off 10 overs as Jonathan Bushnell led the way, retiring on 53, backed by 23 from Benjamin Jackson.

However, things went downhill from there as no other batsman managed to reach double figures as Luke Husband bagged five wickets for 18 runs, along with two from Callan Salkeld to lead Lyons home.

Umpires Jordan Montgomery-Else and Paul Jordison elected Husband as the man of the match after his terrific bowling spell.

Hetton Lyons Under-13s took the honours in the DCB Central Division’s Washington Cup final after victory over Chester le Street by 28 runs at Washington’s Harraton ground.

Chester won the toss and elected to field, with Lyons posting a fairly low target of 93-5 from 20 overs as Jack Hedley top-scored with an unbeaten 31.

Ethan Dixon (19) and Jack Scott (14) also contributed. Sebastian Hughes-Pinan bagged 2-7 from three overs for the Ropery Lane side.

Chester-le-Street just couldn’t get started in reply, and they were bowled out for just 65 in 13.3 overs, with Matthew Lumb the only batsman to reach double figures with 11. Luke Husband took 3-13.

Eppleton Under-13s cruised to victory over Burnmoor in the DCB Central Division.

Burnmoor won the toss but could only manage 54 from 20 overs as Layton Meek top-scored with 22 from 60 balls.

Luke Johnson bagged 2-3 while Lawson, Hutchinson, Richardson and Brown also struck.

Paul Lawson led the way in reply with an unbeaten 31, backed by 20 from Ty Wilkinson, to see Eppleton home in 6.1 overs to win by 10 wickets.

Dawdon won a thriller against Ryhope by four runs.

Batting first after winning the toss, Dawdon posted 100-7 from 20 overs as Lennon Richards top-scored with 31, supported by 21 from Jack Cahill.

Savio Jacob was the pick of the bowlers for Ryhope, picking up 3-8 from three overs.

Jacob then went out to perform with the bat, scoring 34 in just 15 balls, but Ryhope couldn’t get over the line falling five runs short of victory, with 96-5.