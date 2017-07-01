Junior cricket: Lyons’ Under-15s too strong in battle of top two

Leaders Hetton Lyons enjoyed a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over second-top Chester-le-Street in the DCB Under-15 First Division.

Chester posted 104-6, with James Hindmarsh unbeaten on 44 from 57 balls, backed by Ben Keating (21) and Ollie Barrett (18). Callan Salkeld took 4-16 for the Lyons, with Logan Barton also striking.

Lyons raced to victory in 16.1 overs as Miles Birbeck retired on 53, from 36 balls, supported by Tom Lawson (32no) and Salkeld (15no).

Washington just failed to overhaul Sacriston, going down by five runs.

Sacriston put on 106-5, sparked by Ben Jackson (34), Harry Iveson (24) and Anthony Hannon (18), with Matthew Clements snaffling 3-24.

Washington recovered from 15-3 but fell short on 101-7, with Sammy Singh Rai (36) backed by Kellsey Potter (15) and Daniel Bone (13no). Hannon, Jackson and Ellis Horner took two wickets apiece.

Murton dismissed Whitburn for 59 on the way to an eight-wicket Division Two win.

Oscar Heslop (20) top-scored in Whitburn’s 59 all out, with Liam Potts grabbing 3-3 and Nathan Peel 2-10. Anthony Blackmore, Bradley Young, Leon Marley and Mason Oliver also struck.

Murton cruised to 61-2, as Josh Greenfield (31no) was backed by Potts (19).

Eppleton edged home by seven wickets against Hetton Lyons B.

Lyons made 75-7, with Josh Bell hitting 19 and Joe Weightman 18. Jake Pratt bagged 3-8, while Josh Hutchinson struck twice.

Eppleton lost Layla Tipton first ball and slipped to 14-3, but Pratt (37no) and Hollie Forsyth (26no) led them home in 17 overs.

Boldon held on for a three-run win over Marsden after making 90-6, inspired by 40 from opener Frankie Kilner.

Corey Johns hit 23 and Zak Curry 16 for Marsden but they missed out, just, on 87-7 as Charles Siddle (2-16) and Ethan Elsworth (2-18) starred with the ball.

Sunderland (119-4) were six-wicket winners at Peterlee after restricting their hosts to 118-6.

In Division Three, Burnmoor (83-0) eased to a 10-wicket win at Felling.

Easington fell short on 68-9, with Marr (19) and Archer (16) top-scoring, in reply to Gateshead Fell’s 132-5.

The only Under-18 game to get the go-ahead saw Peterlee defeat Sunderland by 44 runs.

Elliott Dunn (67), Joe Spalding (31) and Daniel Magee (29no) led Peterlee to 147-2. The Ashbrooke side responded with 103-7, with six different wicket-takers, despite fine knocks from Joseph Stuart (41) and Robbie Potts (29), while Loban added 17 not out.