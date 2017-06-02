Junior cricket: Jonathan Bushnell’s magnificent century leads Durham Under-15s to vital victory

Jonathan Bushnell was the star of the show as Durham Under-15s secured a convincing victory over Lincolnshire in the ECB County Cup.

Bushnell fired nine fours in a brilliant 105, off 89 balls, as Durham amassed 293-9 from 50 overs after being put in to bat.

Lewis Williams (41), Oliver Barrett (39) and Miles Birbeck (26) all made good contributions.

Durham were on fire in Lincolnshire’s reply, bowling them out for just 56 in 27.2 overs as James Hindmarch bagged 4-12 from just 3.2 overs. Barrett, Charlton and Days also struck, while Barrett, Simpson and Charlton all forced run-outs.

Olly Humphreys was the only Lincs player to reach double figures, making 13.

Durham Under-17s suffered three defeats in three days to dash their hopes of qualification in the ECB County Cup.

In their second group tie, Durham lost by five wickets to Cheshire.

Durham skipper Marcus Brown won the toss at Bramhall CC and elected to bat, with Durham putting on 48 before the first wicket fell as Adam Khan was caught for 23.

Cameron Fyfe (40 in 58 balls) led Durham to 97-5, supported by 25 from Nathan Hall and Jack McCarthy (18), but they were being bowled out for 161 in 40.4 overs. Harry Newton and George Dickinson bagged three wickets apiece.

Cheshire chased down Durham’s total in 34.2 overs as Edward Fluck led the way with 84 from 61 balls. Hall (2-42) struck for Durham, with Jack Rowley and Sol Bell also striking.

Next, Durham lost a rain-affected game to Lancashire, who made 220-3 in 36 overs. James Crawley hit an unbeaten 116 off 105 balls, supported by George Lavelle (56).

Rory Atkinson, Jack Rowley and Max Williamson all took wickets.

Khan was caught first ball of the innings in Durham’s reply, but McCarthy (34, with four boundaries), Bell (30) , Fyfe (20) and Hall (33, with three fours and a six) gave Durham some hope. A lower-order collapse from Durham, though, saw them bowled out for 153 in 33 overs, 68 runs short of victory.

The following day, Yorkshire also proved to be too much of a handful for Durham, who went down by five wickets at Weetwood CC.

Durham posted 202-9 from 50 overs as Hall top-scored with 53 from 79 balls. backed by 41 from Fyfe, 25 from Jonathan Pears and Matthew Oswell’s unbeaten 21.

Alex Drury’s unbeaten 53 and 49 from Hill saw Yorkshire home in 43.2 overs. Oswell and Hall both struck twice, while Rowley also took a wicket.