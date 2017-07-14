Junior cricket: Helen and Layla set up victory double for Durham Under-17s Girls

Durham Under-17 Girls defeated Lancashire by five wickets to consolidate second place in the County Championship A Division’s Group One.

Lancashire made 158-8 in 45 overs, with Danni Colling top-scoring on 34 from 70 balls, at Middleton-In-Teesdale as Bailey Wanless enjoyed an excellent performance with the ball, grabbing 5-13 in 4.5 overs. Helen Fenby took 3-19.

Fenby then stroked eight fours in 68 as Durham eased to victory with almost three overs to spare.

She put on 126 with Layla Tipton (who retired injured on 41) for the first wicket.

A middle order collapse saw Durham slip to 157-5, but Rachel Foreman (10) saw Durham home.

It was a second win in four days for the U17s, following a nine-wicket success against Notts.

Fenby (3-13) and Tipton (3-23) starred as Notts were all out for 109, then Fenby (46 retired) and Tipton (37) steered Durham home.

Durham Under-13s Boys tied with Cumbria in their friendly at Barnard Castle.

Thomas Aspinwall hit a memorable 100 not out as Cumbria posted 163-6 in 40 overs. Ed Brown bagged 3-27, with Sam Metcalfe and Jake Pratt also striking.

Tom Bolam (42, with six fours) and Pratt (48 off 64 balls, with four boundaries) then inspired Durham’s response, just falling short of victory, with Lochlann Young-Hall adding 20.

Durham required nine to win from the last over and, despite a wide and a no ball, finished with 163-8.