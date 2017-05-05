Junior cricket: Eppleton on fire in derby triumph

Eppleton Under-13s enjoyed a 82-run over Philadelphia in the Durham Cricket Board’s Washington Cup.

The Church Road side amassed 168-5 from 20 overs as Jye Richardson (34), Josh Hutchinson (31) and Edward Brown (30) led the way unbeaten, while S. Davison took 2-18.

In reply, Philadelphia managed 86-3, thanks largely to Luke Robinson (30), Sutherland (22no) and Davison (15). Paul Lawson struck twice for Eppleton, while Ty Wilkinson forced a run-out.

In the other Group One tie, Sunderland convincingly chased down Washington’s 80-4 to win by 10 wickets. Thomas Lander and Kellsey Potter hit 18 apiece for Washington.

Hetton Lyons defeated Littletown by 35 runs in Group Two.

Luke Husband (30), Joe Weightman (31) and Jack Hedley (20) helped Lyons make 120-4, with Metcalf striking twice.

Hugill (31) and Toby Fisher (13no) were among the top scorers as Littletown replied with 85-4. Josh Bell took 2-10.

Boldon beat Whitburn by eight wickets in their Wally Hazard Memorial Trophy Group Two clash.

Whitburn posted 105-4, with Daniel Brown (32 from 39 balls) top-scoring. Mark Trotter added 24, while Dylan Brock bagged 2-12.

Jacob McCord (33) and Stuart Simpson (32) guided Boldon home for the loss of just two wickets in 19.2 overs. Mason Bell and Daniel Brown took the wickets.

In Group One, Luke Duffy, Matthew Sheppard and Ewan Jenkins all retired on 30 as South Shields made 147-0 against Hylton, who were bowled out for 33 as Callum Richardson took 3-7.