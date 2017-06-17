Junior cricket: Edward an all-round hit as Eppleton U15s sink Whitburn

Edward Brown starred with bat and ball as Eppleton cruised to a 68-run win over Whitburn in the Durham Cricket Board Under-15 League’s Second Division.

Eppleton posted 125-3, with Brown adding 40 to Layla Tipton’s unbeaten 50 in 44 balls. Oliver Coates and Ewan Rennoldson took wickets.

Whitburn put on 30 in three overs, but Brown’s five-wicket haul (5-6) helped dismiss them for 57.

Murton saw off Seaham Harbour by 20 runs.

Josh Greenfield (53) and Liam Potts (29) guided Murton to 106-1, Regan Pattison grabbing the only wicket, before Harbour responded with 86-2, led by Ben Mckinney (43) and Ryan O’Connor (13). Anthony Blackmore and Potts took the wickets.

Nine-man Ryhope went down by four runs to Sacristonb, who made 70-8, with Nathan Parry hitting 28. Shanwin James grabbed 3-12.

David Kirtley (22) led Ryhope to 66-8 in response as Jonny Bushnell (3-6), Harry Iveson (2-15) and Ben Jackson (2-18) shone.

Sunderland (110-6) beat Marsden (85 all out) by 25 runs.

Hetton Lyons outgunned South Shields by 48 runs in Division One.

Callan Salkeld (51 not out) led Lyons to 130-3, with Sam Marshall taking 2-28. Ben Scott (29) top-scored in Shields’ 82/7. Logan Barton picked up 3-15.

Chester-le-Street enjoyed a nine-wicket derby victory over Durham City, who were all out for just 36 as Harry Days bagged 5-4 in 3.4 overs. Matthew Ward, Matthew Lumb and Ben Ward also struck.

Ben Keating (29) eased Chester home in 4.3 overs.

Chester then beat Lyons by 23 runs.Ollie Barrett (51), Days (35) and James Hindmarsh (27) steered Chester to 124-3, Alex Dreze snaffling 2-26.

Tom Lawson hit 37 as Lyons fell short on 101-7, with Ward taking 2-23.

Easington edged home by three wickets at home to Burnmoor in a low-scoring Division Three clash.

Kristian Jefferson hit an unbeaten 50 from 60 balls as Burnmoor made 87-0. Openers Rhys Brown (35) and Ewan Archer (28) got Easington off to a good start, but five quick wickets had them in trouble before they squeezed over the line with seven balls to spare.

Meek bagged 2-9. with Jefferson, Redford and Arkle also striking.

Dawdon (50-9) lost by 32 runs to Felling.

Murton (77-8) lost their W.A. Bennett Cup final by 28 runs to Castle Eden (105-7).