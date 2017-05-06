Junior cricket: Defty leads the way with half-century as Ryhope U15s outgun Washington

Ryhope ran out 10-wicket winners against Washington in the Durham Cricket Board Under-15 League’s First Division.

Sammy Singh Rai (53) and Matthew Clements (26) led Washington to 98-5, with David Kirtley bagging 3-0 in four overs. Shanwin James and Ricki Mendonca also struck.

Joseph Defty (51), Mendonca (32) and Michael Carr (12) rushed Ryhope home in 15.5 overs without conceding a wicket.

Hetton Lyons edged home by 1 runs against Sacriston.

Callan Salkeld (51), Jack Hutchinson (19) and Sam Riddle (15) led Lyons to 111-5 in 20 overs, with Ben Jackson taking 2-25.

Ben Smith (29) and Jackson (19) top-scored in Sacriston’s 93-4 as Hutchinson grabbed 2-16.

Peterlee defeated Murton by four wickets in the Second Division.

Anthony Blackmore (18no), Liam Potts (13) and Mason Oliver (12) helped Murton to 81-7 as Race and Mark Swann both struck twice.

James Garraghan’s 34 proved decisive in Peterlee’s reply, despite Josh Wilson’s haul of 3-12.

Boldon beat neighbours Whitburn by nine wickets in the Under-18s’ George Peacock Memorial Cup Group B derby.

Ben Markham (33no) and Elliott Hearn (46no, with six fours) led Whitburn to 104-0 in 15 overs.

Boldon lost Oliver Sampson-Barnes to an early run-out by Hearn, the only wicket to fall in the game, but Nathan Hewitt (48, with four fours and three sixes) and Joseph Forster (47, with nine boundaries), steered them home in 12.4 overs.

Ryhope were 10-wicket winners against Easington in the John Lowery Trophy Group One.

Grant Akers (20) and B. Robinson (15) top-scored as Easington posted 88-8, with Michael Carr, Sam Eaves and Joseph Defty all striking twice.

Jake Liddle (45, with five fours and a six) and Owen Vaughan (30, with two fours) guided Ryhope to victory in the 17th over.

In the Fred Blunt Trophy, Sunderland defeated Philadelphia by 26 runs.

The Ashbrooke youngsters made 109-5 in 15 overs before Phili responded with 83-6.