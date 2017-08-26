Junior cricket: Bushnell, Doneathy shine as Durham U15s outgun North Yorkshire in Masham friendly

Have your say

Durham Under-15s rounded their season off with a four-wicket victory over North Yorkshire at Masham.

Jonathan Bushnell snapped up 4-19 in 10.3 overs as North Yorkshire were bowled out for 124, while Miles Birbeck took 3-4.

Durham lost both openers cheaply, but Luke Doneathy (48) and Bushnell (47) led Durham to 210-5, backed by Oliver Barrett (30), Lachlan Marron (20) and James Hindmarsh (19).

In their second innings, Tom Starky (67) and Tom Dowson (61) impressed as North Yorkshire reached 185, with Doneathy (4-20) and Oliver Barrett (2-35) starring.

Durham needed 100 from 20 overs to win, with Doneathy (29) and Bushnell (50, with three fours and two sixes) sealing victory with 10 balls to spare.

Durham U13s beat Lancashire by seven wickets in a friendly.

Lancs made 121-7 in 40 overs, Rehan Zore hitting 53, as Mitchell Killeen grabbed 4-13 and Jake Pratt took 2-9.

Pratt’s unbeaten 44, backed by Ben McKinney (31no) and Tom Bolam (27), helped Durham home on 125-3 in 36.4 overs.

Durham U11s’ development squad defeated Northumberland by 89 runs at Tynemouth.

Sebastian Hughes-Pinan top-scored with 25 in Durham’s 120-6, then Lucy Hughes, Owen Hayton, James Young and Taylor Moulder took two wickets apiece as the hosts were dismissed for 31.