Junior cricket: Adam’s half-century steers Harbour home safely

Adam Forster’s unbeaten 51 helped Seaham Harbour clinch a 28-run win over Marsden in the Durham Cricket Board Under-15 League’s Second Division.

Harbour reached 108-2 before Ryan O’Connor’s 2-19 helped restrict Marsden to 80-6. Ben Mckinney, Oliver Bainbridge, Jacob Sennett and R. Patterson also struck.

Hetton Lyons B lost by 55 runs at Boldon.

Frankie Kilner (51) and Fraser Longstaff (47) guided Boldon to 131-5. Lyons struggled to 76-8, with Jack Naunton (16) and Reece McBride (13) top-scoring. Charles Siddle bagged 3-8.

Lyons B (97-5) also played Sunderland (90-7) and edged home by seven runs.

Layla Tipton (50) and Edward Brown (41) led Eppleton to 149-2, with Jack Johnson and Milo Coates taking the wickets.

Jack Johnson fired 44 for Sunderland, but his dismissal sparked a collapse to 73 all out as Brown (3-2) and Luke Johnson (2-8) starred with the ball.

Burnmoor saw off Seaham Park (49 all out) by eight wickets in Division Three, while Easington, all out for 60, lost to Felling (70-7). Rhys Brown and Eden Brown both struck twice for Easington, whose top runmaker was Ryan Briggs (18).

Dawdon (53) lost by 26 runs to Gateshead Fell (79-7).

Hetton Lyons beat Durham City by 99 runs in Division One.

Tom Lawson (50), Miles Birbeck (50) and Callan Salkeld (54) all retired not out in Lyons 176-0, then Robbie Fyfe (34) top-scored in City’s 77-8. Logan Barton, Sam Riddle and Jack Hutchinson all struck twice.

Ryhope lost by 68 runs to Chester-le-Street, who made 154-1, with unbeaten half-centuries from Ollie Barrett and Harry Days. Michael Carr bagged the only wicket.

In reply, Loie Groark (33) and Harry Barnes (26no) led Ryhope to 86-5. Matthew Ward (2-3) and James Hindmarsh (2-7) struck.

South Shields posted 94-9, with Tyler Dutton and Kellsey Potter bagging two wickets apiece for Washington, who fell short on 79-6, despite Sammy Singh Rai’s 26 and 22 from Dutton.

Eppleton beat Seaham Harbour by four wickets in the NEPL U15s Cup.

Ryan O’Connor hit seven fours and two sixes in 53, but Harbour were all out for 101 as Paul Lawson produced a terrific spell of 6-14 in seven overs.

Jake Pratt’s 54-ball 66 guided Eppleton home in 22.2 overs.

Boldon won their U18 Division One derby by eight wickets against Whitburn.

Elliott Hearn (43) and Ben Markham (33) led Whitburn to 139-5, Kyle Groombridge taking 2-28.

Joseph Forster (73no) and Frankie Kilner (35no) then guided Boldon home with seven balls to spare.

Ellis Dunn bagged 5-18 as Peterlee restricted Sacriston to 98-9, Ben Jackson hitting 33no, before Joe Spalding fired 41 and Kieron Buck 25no in the visitors’ 100-2.