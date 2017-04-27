Horden welcome Esh Winning in Readers Durham Cricket League

Readers Durham Cricket League

In Division One, Horden welcome Esh Winning and secretary Adam Dixon said: “We are hoping to get the season off with a win.

“We started with a draw last Saturday, and would like to get our first win of season, to get up and running.”

Skipper Carl Watson said: “It was good to see character in the team last week.

“It looked like we were going to get beat, but turned it into a winning position which ended with a draw, which we were happy with. We have Sheb Akhtar missing and new signing, Sura Malinga, will make his debut.”

Tudhoe are at home to Durham City and chairman Steve Thexton said: “We have a very young side, but we hope to get Jacob McCann early, as he is their best batsman by a long way.

“Hopefully, we will bat well against Ian Conn, who is their best bowler. We are very confident with the side we have this year and Max Parry is in for Richard Alderson, who goes back to the second team.”

Dawdon host Philadelphia and the visitors will see the debut from their new professional and strike bowler, Zohaib Shera.

Whiteleas entertain Castle Eden and it will be the first time the East Durham-based outfit have made the trip to Harton Welfare, as the clubs have only met once before, during the 2013 campaign at Castle Eden when the DCL was a 26-team encounter.

Opening batsman Andrew Potts is unavailable, as well as all-rounder Rob Scorer, as he is part of the Westoe Rugby club side playing in the play-off conclusion. The positive news is that vice-captain and wicket keeper Scott Oliver returns.

Seaham Park welcome Easington, who won last week to take an early season lead, at the top of the table. Bill Quay entertain Littletown and will be unchanged.

In Division Two, Silksworth take on Peterlee and the visitor’s secretary Roy Simpson said: “We have quite a strong side this season, following last years struggle to turn teams out and we’re hoping to beat them.”

Boldon CA host Crook Town while Ushaw Moor host Murton.

In the other games this weekend, Marsden entertain Ryhope and Hylton welcome Langley Park.