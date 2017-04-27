Hetton Lyons host Newcastle in Dukes ECB North East Premier League Premier Division

Dukes ECB North East Premier League - Premier Division

Hetton Lyons host Newcastle at Lilywhite Terrace, with skipper Paul Walker commenting: “Chris Martin is still missing due to an operation. Other than that, it’s the same side as last week.

“The same approach during last week’s victory would be welcome, especially as this week’s opposition is Newcastle, a tough test at any time.”

Durham Cricket Academy entertain Stockton at the Emirates Riverside. Skipper Kevin Ward said: “It was a poor batting performance last week, which let the side down and that must improve. However, the fielding and bowling were both good.”

Chester-le-Street host Eppleton and skipper John Coxon said: “Jack Harrison will return to the side, with wicket-keeper Chris Carter hopefully arriving this week, to replace Andy Fothergill, who still kept well last week at the age of 55!

Coxon added: “It was a disappointing result last weekend and we batted poorly in the middle and end of our innings, but we are hoping to bounce back immediately, although Eppleton will be another tough game, particularly after their good start to the season.”

Eppleton have everyone available and club official John Smithson said: “A good start to the season has been made and has been far better than anticipated, but the team must keep their feet on the ground, especially when this week’s fixture is against the current champions!”

League leaders Benwell Hill host South Shields and skipper Peter Halliday commented: “Luke Mussett is injured and will probably not have recovered in time to take his place in the team.

“The overseas professional has yet to arrive due to a visa problem, but he may be here this week.

“Our start has been a good one, two wins, but we still need to improve week on week, especially verses South Shields.

South Northumberland entertain Whitburn and skipper Adam Cragg said: “The team stays the same after last week’s victory.

“We were happy to get over the line due to the wise old owls in the side.”

Tynemouth host Felling.