North East Durham League club East Rainton have arranged a sportsman’s dinner for later this month.

The evening, at the Chilton Country Club on Friday, September 30, features guest speakers Dean Richards, the boss of Newcastle Falcons rugby club, former cricket star Geoff Miller and Dave Greener.

Tickets, priced at £35, are available from Ian Kitching on 07821 031769 or 0191 5844975.