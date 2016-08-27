Final agony for Durham under-17s despite heroics from Ross Greenwell and Matthew Potts

Durham Under-17s’ dreams of glory were dashed in the final over of their ECB County Championship A Division Cup final.

Ross Greenwell hit eight fours in 82 as Durham posted 237-9 against Surrey at neutral Kibworth in Leicestershire.

Matthew Potts (41, with four fours), Tom Hewson (31, with four fours), Liam Trevaskis (22), Scott Steel (21) and Jamie Dass (18) offered support.

Surrey edged home by two wickets with four balls to spare on 238-8, with Nathan Tilley hitting 56 and Angus Dahl 40.

Potts impressed with the ball, grabbing 4-41, while Nathan Hall took 2-31.

Durham’s U11 Development squad secured a convincing 102-run friendly win over Northumberland.

Rhys Brown hit six fours in 65, backed by Ross Whitfield (40) and Luke Duffy (17), in Durham’s 172-7. Then Callum Brown (3-7) and Rhys Brown (2-2) helped dismiss Northumberland for 70.

Durham U12s also beat Northumberland opposition, in the MCC Newcastle Hub U13s, by 104 runs.

Luke Husband (49), Oscar Usher (25), Daniel Gray (24) and Jake Pratt (23) led Durham to 185-7, with Will Perry grabbing 5-28.

Joe Snowdon (23no) top-scored in Northumberland’s reply of 81 all out, with two wickets apiece from Durham’s Theo Truss, Jake Dickinson and Ethan Dixon.