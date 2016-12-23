Eppleton and Hetton Lyons drawn together in NEPL T20 group

Neighbours Hetton Lyons and Eppleton will clash in next summer’s North East Premier League Twenty20 Cup.

The Premier Division rivals have been paired in Group D of the round-robin stage.

Lyons start with a home match against Brandon on Friday, May 19, while Eppleton take on Washington at Church Road the same night.

The other Group D fixture will see Boldon at home to Stockton, who were runners-up in the T20 this year.

First Division Sunderland face a tough examination in Group B, with Premier Division champions Chester-le-Street, Benwell Hill, Blaydon, Willington and Mainsforth their opponents.

Whitburn and old Durham Senior League rivals Burnmoor compete in Group A alongside South Northumberland, South Shields, Felling and Gateshead Fell.

The remaining section, Group C, has Seaham Harbour up against defending champions Durham Academy. Newcastle, Tynemouth, Sacriston and Burnopfield complete the group. The top two clubs in each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

* Sunderland have been drawn away to Burnmoor in the Banks Salver

Banks Salver, first round draw: Boldon v Stockton, Burnmoor v Sunderland, Burnopfield v Whitburn, Gateshead Fell v South Shields, Hetton Lyons v Blaydon, Newcastle v Willington, Washington v Benwell Hill

Byes: Brandon, Chester-le-Street, Eppleton, Felling, Mainsforth, Sacriston, Seaham Harbour, South Northumberland, Tynemouth