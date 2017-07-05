England Under-19 call-ups for Durham’s Matty Potts and Liam Trevaskis

Durham’s Matty Potts has won his first call-up to the England Under-19 squad or four-day Tests against India.

And club-mate Liam Trevaskis will join him in the group to face the Indians in five one-day internationals.

Seamer Potts has made a bright start to his first-class career for Durham in recent games, and took three wickets against Derbyshire on the first day of this week’s Championship match.

The four-day games against India are at Chesterfield (July 23-26) and Worcester (July 31-August 3), with ODIs to follow at Cardiff, Canterbury, Hove, Bristol and Taunton.

Potts will be involved in a warm-up against the Unicorns at Loughborough on July 19-20, the same time as Trevaskis joins an Invitational XI to take on the Indian U19s.