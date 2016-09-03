Edward Hurst out of luck on 99, but Durham Under-19s sink Derbyshire

It was a case of 99 being the unlucky number as Durham edged to victory over Derbyshire in the ECB U19s County Championship at Marehay Cricket Club in Ripley.

Durham began brightly after being inserted, scoring 97 before the first wicket fell when Sam Dinning was caught for 20, shortly followed by skipper Paul Braithwaite (4).

Edward Hurst faced 164 balls, batting 213 minutes, for his 99 before being caught behind to leave Durham 171-4 after 48 overs.

Alex Simpson (28) and Luke Henderson (28) steadied the ship before George Harding scored 30 in 59 balls, backed by 25 from Cameron Grimwood, as Durham were bowled out for 307 in 83.3 overs.

Hamaiz Mahmood and Ryan Bramwell bagged three wickets apiece.

Durham picked up two wickets before the close of play on day one, then Simpson struck with the second ball of day two to leave Derbyshire 43-3.

Durham were in complete control, reducing Derbyshire to 130-6, but, with Chris Becker still at the crease, the hosts still had hope.

Becker became the second batman to fall for 99, being caught by Scott Steel in the slips, from 229 balls.

A 36-run partnership between Gibbs and Burnside meant Derbyshire needed just none runs for victory on first innings, but Harding came to the rescue as he dismissed Derbyshire’s last batsman’s for 29.

Captain Braithwaite picked up 4-55 while Connor Whitelock also struck.

With 20 overs left in the day, Durham batted again with bonus points in sight and Steel scored 81 in just 53 balls, including a 34-ball 50, backed by 46 from Sam Dinning to lead Durham to 172-4.

Durham picked up 20 points for the win,while Derbyshire won eight.