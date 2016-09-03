Easington hope to seal Sujit Nayak’s return in 2017

Easington are hopeful of securing Indian professional Sujit Nayak for the 2017 season.

The 27-year-old spinner has scored 1,100 runs for the season in the Durham Cricket League, including a momentous, unbeaten 106 in last weekend’s eight-wicket victory at Esh Winning.

In all first-team games, he has scored 1,235 runs at an average of 61.75, while taking 56 wickets (45 in the league).

Easington spokesman Arthur Broxson said: “We are keen to have him back next summer.

“We are still working on a new contract for him, but, more importantly, he wants to come back to Easington and play for us where he has settled in well with the rest of the players and that alone is key for us especially in the dressing room and on the field of play.”

Meanwhile, the Readers Durham Cricket League has two big competitions to be decided tomorrow.

A full-strength Horden visit Crook Town (2pm) to play their rearranged Frank Lees Bowl final, which was abandoned last month with the game poised for a dramatic finish.

Philadelphia host the popular Fifteens competition at Bunker Hill.

The first 15-over-a-side semi-final sees Dawdon up against Marsden at 11am, with Phili meeting Esh Winning in the second semi at 1.45pm. The final follows. Spectators are welcome.