Durham youngsters miss out as Derbyshire hold on, eight wickets down

Durham Under-16 Emerging Players had to settle for a draw away to Derbyshire despite having their hosts eight wickets down at the close of play on Day Two.

Durham made 243-9 at Denby CC after slumping to 83-6, with Luke Doneathy (75 off 94 balls), Moshin Mukhar (38) and James Hindmarsh (31) impressing.

Hindmarsh put on 46 for the 10th wicket with Leo Giacomelli (15).

Derbyshire replied with 191-9 declared, led by Archie Harrison (54), as Ollie Barrett took 3-43.

Lewis Williams (31), Mukhtar (28), Doneathy (31) and Tom Mackintosh (18) then helped Durham to 138-6 in 30 overs, giving Derbyshire a target of 182 to win in 46 overs.

They ended on 133-8, with Brodie Glendenning bagging 3-21, Doneathy 2-17 and Barrett 2-38. Silas Grace top-scored with 58.

Durham U13s beat Durham U12s by 38 runs in a friendly at Philadelphia.

Sam Metcalfe (44), Tom Bolam (37) and James Bendle (36) guided the U13s to 184-9, with Mitchell Killeen taking 3-19.

Killeen (33), Ross Whitfield (26) and Callum Brown (21) top-scored as the U12s responded with 146 all out. Theo Truss bagged 3-6.

Durham U15 girls completed their T20 group with a win and a loss to finish in mid-table.

They first beat Lincolnshire by three wickets after restricting them to 54-8 as Jessica Woolston took 3-4. Ella Tomys and Olivia Storey both struck twice.

Hollie Forsyth then hit 15 as Durham got home for the loss of seven wickets.

Durham later lost by seven wickets to Cumbria after making 50-6, with Rebecca Price (14no) top-scoring. Cumbria eased home in 16.1 overs.

Durham Women lost by five wickets to Northants in their County Championship Division Three play-off final.

Laura Ellison (20) and Becky Glen (18) led Durham to 90 all out at Durham City before the visitors sealed victory thanks largely to Alicia Presland’s fine 49. Rachael Petherick and Helen Fenby struck twice.