Durham Women kick-start T20 campaign with double header delight

Durham Women kick-started their T20 Division Two campaign with wins over Scotland and Staffordshire at Durham City, making amends for two opening losses.

First up, Scotland were restricted to 82-4 as Rachael Petherick, Bethany Walker, Helen Fenby and Becky Glen all took wickets.

Glen then hit 40 not out, with five fours, as Durham won by six wickets in the 19th over, Laura Hockaday adding 11.

Staffordshire were then all out for 67, with Walker bagging 4-13, Fenby 3-14 and Sophie Jacobson 3-7.

Elise Good (37no) and Hockaday (26no) guided Durham to a 10-wicket triumph in 12.1 overs.

Durham U15 Girls succumbed to a 159-run defeat to Lancashire at Carnforth in the County Championship A Division Group One.

The hosts piled on 206-5 in their 40 overs, Ellie Davey hitting 81, with Olivia Storey’s 2-28 backed by wickets from Layla Tipton and Ella Tomys.

Tipton then top-scored with 22 as Durham were skittled for 47 in 19.3 overs as Sophia Turner plundered 6-11.

Durham U14s boys suffered a second defeat in the ECB County Cup Group One, going down by 50 runs to Derbyshire.

The home side put on 237-5 in 40 overs, led by Kiegen Wing (65), with Josh Leslie and Alfie Taylor-Clarke both striking twice.

Ben Scott hit six fours and a six in 55 for Durham, but, despite good efforts from Jack Hutchinson (29) and Harry Crawshaw (27no), they fell well short on 187 all out.

Durham U12s lost a friendly by eight wickets to Cleveland Schools.

They struggled to 74 for the loss of 11 wickets in 37.4 overs, with Jack Scott (17) and Mitchell Killeen (12) top-scoring. Ben Phillips took 4-10.

Matthew Hood (24) and Kian Tennant (29() then hurried Cleveland home in 16.5 overs, with Killeen and Sebastian Hughes-Pinan taking the wickets to fall.