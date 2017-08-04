Durham Under-15s’ national semi-final dream dashed by defeat to Scotland

Have your say

Durham Under-15s endured an agonising defeat to Scotland to miss out on the ECB County Cup national semi-finals.

Durham went into the game at Hartlepool yesterday in top spot in Group 1B, but the Scots won by seven wickets to clinch the sole qualifying place.

Lewis Williams (32) and Miles Birbeck (17) gave Durham a decent start, but they needed runs down the order from James Hindmarch (35no), Callan Salkeld (22) and Ben Simpson (20no) to get up to 167-6 in 50 overs.

Scotland secured victory with almost eight overs to spare, thanks largely to Tom Mackintosh’s unbeaten 80. OIiver Barrett took 2-30, with Harry Days also striking.

That defeat followed Tuesday’s 55-run derby win over Northumberland at Burnopfield.

Williams, Finn Usher and Hindmarch all hit 26, with Simpson adding an unbeaten 24, as Durham posted 154-9 in 50 overs.

Despite 44 from opener Luke Doneathy, Northumberland struggled to cope with Durham’s accurate bowlers and they were dismissed for 99 in 31 overs.

Barrett starred with 5-16 in 10 overs, backed by Drew Charlton (3-12). Days and Salkeld also took wickets.

Last week, Durham outgunned Lincolnshire by 51 runs at Norton, in a rain-hit game reduced to 36 overs a side.

Usher (36), Williams (35), Barrett (32) and Birbeck (29) guided Durham to 185-7 then Charlton (3-24) and Hindmarch (2-20) restricted Lincolnshire to 134-6.