Durham Under-12s finish off with a flourish

Durham Under-12s edged to victory by 32 runs at Eppleton in their final game of the season.

Cleveland won the toss and elected to field, with Durham posting 169-7 from their 40 overs.

Mitchell Killeen bowls for Durham U12s against Cleveland. Picture by Sam Blacklock

Cleveland started brightly, reducing Durham to 13-2, but 41 from Mitchell Killeen and 31 from Ben McKinney steadied the ship for Durham.

Oscar Usher (24) and Jake Pratt (21) combined to lead Durham to 169-7 from 40 overs. Matthew Maloy, Joseph Dixon, Aidan Cross and John Woods all struck for Cleveland.

In reply, Cleveland fell 32 runs short, on 137-4, despite an unbeaten 75 from Yash Vagadia, who carried his bat, backed by Maloy (49). Ed Brown, Killeen, Jake Dickinson and Luke Husband all took wickets.