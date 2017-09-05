Durham's Riverside lands Australia ODI

Have your say

Durham CCC's Emirates Riverside will host one of England's day-night one day international's against Australia next year.

The Aussies will come to the North East for the floodlit match on Thursday, June 21, 2018 (2pm start), as part of a five match ODI series.

The pair will also lock horns in one T20 at Edgbaston next summer.

Announcing the fixture, a press release read: "Durham County Cricket Club are delighted to host such a scintillating fixture that will see world class players such as David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Alex Hales and Joe Root go head-to-head at Chester-le-Street."

Tickets for the fixture will be on general sale on October 10. Prices will start at £40 with juniors from £10.

Members renewing for next season can purchase advance tickets for the fixture prior to general release.