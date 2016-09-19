Durham looking to end season with win at Hampshire

Durham are not planning to do Hampshire any favours in their final match of the season, starting at the Ageas Bowl tomorrow.

While the hosts need to win to avoid relegation, Durham ensured safety in their dramatic win against Surrey last week. But they are keen to finish as high as possible.

“We can finish fourth, which brings a bit of prizemoney and would be a creditable achievement,” said coach Jon Lewis.

“Hampshire have a lot to play for and will fight to the end, but we want to play our strongest team.”

That will include Mark Stoneman and Scott Borthwick, who are leaving for Surrey and are keen to bow out on a high, with Borthwick needing 43 runs to match his colleague in reaching 1,000 in the championship for the fourth successive season.

The size of the challenge Borthwick has set himself by leaving at the Oval was underlined by Gareth Batty and Zafar Ansari being named among the four spinners chosen for the Test series in Bangladesh.

Borthwick has stressed he is not going purely as a batsman and is keen to develop his leg spin.

“Surrey have told me it’s up to me to bowl well enough,” he said. “The Oval is a fantastic place to bat and to bowl leg-spin, so I want to do well enough in both to push my own England claims. I’m going for purely cricketing reasons.”

Lewis said he is unsure whether any money will be available for recruitment but is keen to bring in a spin bowler.

Following the release of Gurman Randhawa from his development contract, Borthwick’s departure will leave only Ryan Pringle, and possibly Adam Hickey, to bowl spin.

Pringle has not progressed as hoped this season and was left out while Hickey, a 20-year-old all-rounder who also bowls off-spin, had his first taste of championship cricket in three away games.

He has had a back problem recently, so Pringle will be in the squad for the Ageas Bowl, with Lewis saying: “Hampshire need a result and I expect it to be a dry pitch.”

Keaton Jennings’ double century against Surrey helped him move up to second in the Professional Cricketers’ Association’s Most Valuable Player rankings behind Warwickshire’s Jeetan Patel.