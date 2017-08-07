Durham Cricket League: Super show seals Silksworth success – and a climb off the foot of the table

Have your say

Silksworth are off the bottom of Division Two, thanks to their second win of the season.

They batted first at home to Murton and scored an impressive 211-6, led by No 8 batsman Phil Middlemiss’s unbeaten 60 off 64 balls, with nine fours and a six.

Silksworth batsman Ian Laverick hits out against Murton. Picture by Kevin Brady.

Gary McAvoy had four fours and three sixes in 46, Robbie Jones hit four fours and a six in 39, while fellow opener Glen Davison added 18 and Paul Brigham an unbeaten 20 in an unbroken 85-run seventh-wicket partnership.

Sam Sanderson was the pick of the bowlers, returning 4-46, with Liam Potts and Dean Brewster also striking.

Murton’s response never really got going, and they were dismissed for 107 in the 32nd over as Silksworth’s bowlers ran the show.

Brigham claimed 3-11 and there were two wickets apiece for Jones, Nazeer Nisthar and Michael Waterson. Chris Milne top-scored with 18 for Murton, with two fours and a six, while Sanderson made 17, Stuart Harrison 14 and Callum Milne 12.

Boldon CA slipped to bottom spot after losing by 60 runs at Langley Park.

Langley smashed 252-5, thanks to Anshul Sanghavi (35), Nathan Bushnell (99) and Jonna Lane (44).

In reply, Boldon were all out for 192 all out, with Mark Cox making 40 not out and Adam Slater 26. Craig Robertson took 3-31.

Hylton remained fourth after the weather frustrated them at Ryhope.

They made 183 batting first, with Adam Bewick’s 45 featuring two fours and two sixes. Liam Foster was unbeaten on 43, with five fours and a six, with good support coming from Ben Taylor (25), Jon Stokoe (25) and Marlon Barclay (15), but Sagar Udeshi kept them in check, taking 4-23.

Graham Pickering bagged 3-34 and Jonny Errington 2-38, with Liam Stores also striking.

Ryhope were 47-3 when the rain came, with Chris Lawrence making 17 and Dan Blackman 15. Bewick struck twice.

Crook Town remained top and have a 31-point lead, despite drawing at home to challengers Ushaw Moor, who remain third.

Ushaw made 215-9, with John Southeran and Peter Maddison both managing 59. Stephen Hancock added 24 and Aaron Proud 22, with David Embleton, Edward Wells and Steven Chapman all striking twice.

Crook batted well, but were just 17 runs short of victory, ending on 199-7, led by Liam Stevens (56), Andrew Guy (37) and Andrew Pratt (34). Once Stevens was out, Crook batted up for the draw.

Patrick Stephenson grabbed 3-45 and Steven Milburn 2-37.

Evenwood keep in touch with the leaders, but are 50 points back from them, despite an excellent win at Peterlee.

The visitors batted first and made just 111 all out, with 36 crucial runs coming from Shabbir. Shaz Mahmood (3-20) and Faisal Hussain (5-10) were brilliant in bowling out the home side for just 61, with JP Meade (17) top-scoring.

In Division One, there was real drama at Easington, as the match against Philadelphia ended in a draw, with the scores finishing level

Easington declared on 162-9 from 41.5 overs, with Jonathan Davis (41) top-scoring, backed by Jordan Wilson (22) and Gary Ward (19). McGuire, McBeth, Downes and Wright all struck twice for Phili.

Phili put on 53 for the first wicketo, courtesy of Shaun Smith (20) and Shaun Hauxwell (34), before Peter Greenwell’s magnificent 70 gave the visitors the edge.

Phili needed six off the final over for victory, but Greenwell was run out going for a second run off the final delivery to ensure the draw.

Table-toppers Tudhoe outgunned bottom club Dawdon by 125 points to sit 13 points clear.

Tudhoe piled on 215-9, thanks to Alex McGrath (35), Dean Thexton (34), Andrew Carrick (35), Abhiram Joshi (28) and James Curry (26).

Three Dawdon bowlers took three wickets apiece, with David Coates taking 3-37, Clayton Malgas 3-39 and Liam Cowell 3-65.

Dawdon, in reply, were all out for just 90, with only Price (16), Anthony Gale (15) and Liam Cowell (14) reaching double figures. Roshan Jayatissa sparked Tudhoe with an excellent haul of 5-14, while Ian Grainger took 4-21.

Durham City are third, two points behind Castle Eden, after beating Littletown by six wickets at home.

The visitors scored 191, thanks mainly to 50 from Siddhesh Kinalekar, with five fours and two sixes, and 41 from Phillip Bennett, who had two fours and a six.

Matt Dench contributed 23, Dan Pearson 22 and Berwick Hall 18, while Jonny Harding (5-35) and Danielle Hazell (3-34) took the bowling plaudits.

Jacob McCann then hit 83, with 11 fours and a six, to guide City home, supported by Drew Watson’s unbeaten 40, with five fours and a six, and Jonny Harding (31).

Hall took 3-36 for Littletown.

Esh Winning are fourth, after leapfrogging opponents Seaham Park with an eight-wicket win.

Seaham made 157, thanks mainly to Dale Shaw (45), as Paul Chivers took 4-36 and Leigh Goodwin 3-35.

David Lawlor smashed 49 not out, alongside David Watson’s unbeaten 76, to steer Esh Winning home in comfort.

Castle Eden are on fire at the moment and sit in second place now, after they won at Bill Quay by 92 runs.

Castle Eden declared on 187-9, led by Alan Unsworth (64) and James Topping (49), with Josh Eaton and Alan Mustard each taking three wickets.

Bill Quay could only manage 95 all out against some excellent bowling from Keith Bailey (4-32) and Topping (3-8), with only Eaton (43) resisting.

Horden were 49-4 when the rain came and washed out play in their home match with Whiteleas and Harton, who had two wickets apiece from Abdul Ameer (2-14) and Chris Nichol (2-12).