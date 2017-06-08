Durham Cricket League: South African all-rounder signs up to boost Littletown ahead of Horden clash

Bottom club Littletown entertain Horden on Saturday hoping for a change in fortunes.

Skipper Greg Arundel said: “Our injury problems have lessened a little bit, and we’re happy with our student Archit Goenka, who is averaging over 50 at the moment, which is excellent.

“But, unfortunately he is unavailable on Saturday.

“We have also brought in an overseas player, a South African called Justin Stevens, who’s a batting all-rounder.”

He added: “Horden are a good team, so it will be a tough task. They’ve had a different start to us, as we’ve currently got the bottom spot.

“Our performance doesn’t reflect that, but we’re hopeful of turning a corner soon and get a couple of wins to move us up the league.”

Horden skipper Carl Watson said: “Littletown were promoted last season, but have been struggling.

“They have some good players, so we’re not expecting an easy game. Lee Jackson returns, but we have Liam Irving missing.”

Seaham Park, in second place, entertain fourth-top Tudhoe.

Fixture secretary David Moorhead said: “We are at full strength and were disappointed to lose against Durham City last week, but it was a cracking match. We are looking to bounce straight back, but with the knowledge that Tudhoe are a good side.

“We are up for the fight that’s for sure.”

Castle Eden will be unchanged are at home to leaders Easington, while Philadelphia visit Esh Winning, who bring in Jonathon Hodgson for Daniel Wilkinson as they look to bounce back from last week’s disappointing defeat to Bill Quay.

Durham City entertain Bill Quay, who have Nathan Drewery back to reach full strength, while Dawdon host Whiteleas & Harton, who have all-rounded Rob Scorer and batsman Conor Elliott back. New signing Hafiz Aleem, who impressed with the ball last week, will be a threat to Dawdon.

The two bottom teams in Division Two meet up when Boldon CA welcome Silksworth.

Visiting skipper Andy Barrass said: “We are hoping to pick up some points against those at the bottom of the table with us.

“We did pick up our first win a couple of weeks ago, so we are looking to build upon that.

“Paul Bradford will be missing, with both Michael Waterson and myself back after missing last weekend.”

Hylton, in fourth place, entertain second-top Ushaw Moor in an attractive clash.

Hylton secretary Ian Peary said: “We re-grouped after relegation and put some structure back into the club and it seems to be paying dividends.

“We are finding our feet again and Marlon Black has been excellent for the club in many ways.”

Leaders Crook Town journey to Evenwood, who sit in fifth place and have Dan Wallace back.

Unchanged Peterlee entertain Langley Park. Secretary Roy Simpson reports an unchanged side and said: “Langley Park scored over 300 runs last week, so they must be in tremendous form. So, we don’t really know what to expect, but of course we are looking forward to the game.”

Skipper Sam Sanderson takes his Murton side to Marsden, who miss James Sneller, Adam Sneller, Callum Amess, Mark Woodhead and Sam Telford.

Paul Cook, Ryan Little and Matt Evans return, with Colin Mann and Michael Elliott stepping up from the seconds.