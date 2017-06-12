Durham Cricket League: Shaw, Watson on fire to inspire Seaham Park triumph – taking them top of the table

Seaham Park won the big match of the weekend in Division One, hammering Tudhoe on a day when only one other match beat the rain.

Victory – a fifth of the season – took Park back into top spot, four points ahead of morning leaders Easington, while Tudhoe remain fourth, now 33 points behind Saturday’s opponents.

Seaham batted first and made 122-7, with Michael Walker hitting 51 to inspire Park in difficult conditions. Alex McGrath returned an excellent 4-12 for Tudhoe, while Adam McDonald took 2-32.

But Park’s bowlers were in even better form, sensationally dismissing Tudhoe for just 25.

Two run-outs were forced by an alert fielding unit, but a devastating spell of 5-11 from Dale Shaw, assisted by Anthony Watson, with 3-14, steered the Seaham side home by 97 runs.

The only other match to be played saw a draw on Philadelphia’s visit to Esh Winning.

Esh’s first nine batsmen all reached double figures as they posted 203-8 in 39 overs.

David Lawlor hit three fours and four sixes in his 41, a total matched by Chris Simpson, who had six boundaries.

Stuart Hall weighed in with 26, featuring five fours.

Zohaib Shera (2-42), Jack McBeth (2-51) and Adam McGuire (2-33) led Phili’s bowling, while Shaun Hauxwell and Stevie Wright also struck.

Philadelphia put on 85 for the first wicket in their reply, as Hauxwell hit nine boundaries in 43 and fellow opener Shaun Smith fired seven fours in his 43.

McBeth (18) and Gary Braithwaite (16) added the best support down the order as the Bunker Hill side held on for the draw, closing on 155-9 after 34 overs.

Paul Chivers shone with the ball for Esh, plundering 5-36 in nine overs, with good backing from Jamie Robinson (2-39) and Leigh Goodwin, who dismissed both openers and ended with 2-10 from four overs.

Philadelphia can’t seem to get going this season, after finishing third last term, and are just 19 points above the relegation trapdoor.

Dawdon, who finished fourth last season, are struggling in second-bottom spot, with just one win, four points better off than bottom side Littletown.

In Division Two, all games were abandoned.

Crook Town, who were relegated last season, lead the way at the top with a 15-point margin over Ushaw Moor.

They are unbeaten so far and have won five and drawn three of their first eight games. Second placed Ushaw Moor have lost just once and have a 27-point cushion over Marsden in third place.

Hylton, also relegated last term, sit fourth, four points behind Marsden, with Evenwood fifth, a further eight points behind.

At the bottom, Silksworth and Boldon CA both have 38 points on the board, with Murton third-bottom on 61 points and Ryhope just two points better off.