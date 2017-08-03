Durham Cricket League: Seaham Park looking for vital victory to keep Esh Winning at bay

Second-placed Seaham Park will be looking for their eighth win of the season in Division One on Saturday, when they host Esh Winning.

As the league is so tight at the top, any one of six teams could put a run together and get promoted.

Esh are just 22 points behind the leaders and a win at Seaham, who suffered a disappointing defeat last weekend, would keep them well in the frame.

Leaders Tudhoe have a full squad available at home to bottom club Dawdon.

Castle Eden are in great form and travel to lowly Bill Quay.

Chairman John Spellman said: “We’re pretty much in the same situation as last week, but have a bit of momentum going, after winning the last four out of five games. We’ll be going into the game with confidence, and we can’t underestimate them.

“The league has tightened up after last weekend, however we’ll try and get maximum points out of the game.

“We will have a strong side out with Alan Unsworth and Mark Dunn back. Our professional is doing very well too, getting wickets and picking up runs.”

Second-bottom Littletown travel to third-placed Durham City and make two changes, with Dan Pearson and Berwick Hall both available.

Head of cricket Greg Arundel said: “Last week was a really tough game for us, and a bit of a blow. I do think that we are still with a shout, and are looking to get back into the safety zone.

“We’re hoping to go and get a positive result at Durham and will be battling hard and fighting for the cause, which is to ensure we stay in this league.”

Philadelphia travel to Easington, in fifth, with Paul Hollinshead returning. Michael Hall drops back into the second team. Phili have picked up recently, but they will face a side still very much in the promotion race and keen to beat their opponents.

Whiteleas and Harton face a tricky encounter at Horden. Following last week’s creditable draw with league leaders Tudhoe, Leas go into the game with confidence, hoping for a positive return.

They have to do without Scott Oliver, who has taken up his Northern League managerial commitments with Hebburn Town.

Bob Scorer, Andrew Potts and Lewis Surtees also remain unavailable, but opening batsman Raymond McRae returns, having missed last week’s match, through work commitments.

Captain Owen Peterson is urging his side to finish the campaign strongly. He said: “The second half of the season has been testing and really shown the competitiveness of the division. Every game is a tough one and it’ll be no different tomorrow.

“In my opinion, Horden are in a false position and have some excellent players. We have six games remaining and I’m confident we have the personnel to finish the season well.”

In Division Two, leaders Crook Town entertain third-placed Ushaw Moor in the match of the day.

Bottom club Silksworth welcome third-bottom Murton and are missing Andy Barrass, Mark Barrass and Michael Waterson, but hopefully welcome back Ben Thames, Phil Middlemiss and Gary McAvoy.

Hylton will feel they have to win at Ryhope, as they are 48 points behind second-placed Marsden in the promotion race.

Although they struggled early on in the season, they have buckled down and given themselves an outside chance.

Evenwood travel to Peterlee, while Langley Park entertain Boldon CA.