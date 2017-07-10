Durham Cricket League: Philadelphia double up for welcome lift, while Seaham Park have to settle for a tie and a draw

Philadelphia secured only their third win of the season on Saturday, when they defeated high-flying Whiteleas, by 51 runs.

The Bunker Hill side batted first and made 160, led by 42 runs from David Lowther, with Abdul Ameer claiming 3-49 and Rammy Nawaz taking 3-39.

Philis Paul Hollinshead goes for a quick single against Whiteleas.

In reply, the visitors could only manage 109, despite 43 from Ameer scoring 43, with Zohaib Shera and Stevie Wright each claiming three wickets apiece, steering Phili to victory.

Littletown managed a battling tie against title-chasing Seaham Park, with both sides bowled out for 111.

The tie was enough to take Littletown off the bottom of the table.

Park were put in to bat and their 111 lasted 41.5 overs, with No 7 batsman Martin Stephenson top-scoring with six fours in 30 not out, off 64 balls.

Neil Young added four fours in 28 and Dale Shaw three boundaries in 19 off 49 balls, with Archit Goenka’s impressive 11.5-over stint rewarded with 5-16.

Siddhesh Kinalekar bagged 3-32 and Bryan Conlon 2-25.

Littletown looked on course for victory as Goenka (27, with five fours), Dan Pearson (18, with two fours and a six) and Kinalekar (20) got them up to 78-4.

But Park rallied and, despite Conlon’s 11 not out, from 51 balls, Littletown didn’t manage to get over the line, losing their penultimate wicket on 107 and their last on 111 in 43.5 overs, Michael Walker (3-27) taking the final two.

Shaw bagged 3-27 and Andrew McKenzie 3-24, with Anthony Watson also striking.

Easington slipped up at home to Durham City and lost by five wickets, after scoring just 117 all out.

Nick Howe, with 4-28, did the damage with the ball, with only Robbie Atherton (37) and Jiniv Joshi (33) impressing.

When City batted, William Dobson scored 31 not out, with skipper Jacob McCann adding 25, to steer their side home to victory.

Horden leapfrogged over opponents Castle Eden, after an eight-wicket home win.

Castle Eden were first to bat and were all out for 94, thanks to Scott Birks’ brilliant 5-53. Lal Kumar returned 2-7. Alan Unsworth was the top scorer with the bat, making 22.

For Horden, opener Jamie Greenwood made 27 not out, Carl Watson added an unbeaten 31 and Kumar totalled 34 to ensure an easy win.

Tudhoe claimed a 72-run home win over Esh Winning.

The home side managed 173, with Ian Grainger making 75 late on in the innings, with Eddie Watson taking 3-26. When the visitors batted, skipper Stuart Hall made 40, but nobody could stay with him and they fell for 101, with Alex McGrath taking 3-24.

Lowly Dawdon’s visit to Bill Quay was abandoned, giving each side five points.

Yesterday, Philadelphia made it a double with a second win, beating Dawdon by eight wickets.

Alan Anderson top-scored with 56 in Dawdon’s 149, with Shera taking 4-29. Shaun Hauxwell’s unbeaten 59, and 38 from Peter Greenwell, steered Phili home.

Seaham Park drew a thriller with Easington, who put on 186-9, with skipper Dane Wilson making 38 and Dale Shaw grabbing 4-44. In reply, Park were close to victory - and defeat – as they closed on 180-9, with Neil Young hitting 76. Ryan Higgins took 3-22.

Durham City (134-8) held on for a draw against Tudhoe, who were all out for 211, with McDonald plundering 5-34. Littletown (155-9) also drew against Bill Quay (232-5)

Horden (193-7) clung on to draw against Esh Winning (257-5), with Jamie Greenwood making 59.

Castle Eden outgunned Whiteleas (157) by nine wickets.

In Division Two, Marsden won the battle of the top two against Crook on Saturday.

Andrew Pratt’s 49, with seven fours, top-scored as Crook were all out for 132 as Chris Mann took 5-32, backed by two wickets apiece from Steven Neilson and Colin Mann.

Chris Mann then hit nine fours and three sixes in 77 to guide Marsden home in 27.4 overs. Stuart Newton and David Embleton both struck twice.

Hylton won by exactly 100 runs at home to Murton.

The home side batted first and Marlon Barclay scored a great century and ended up not out, with 104 runs to his name, with Mark Gray returning 4-35, in Hylton’s total of 161.

Murton struggled to 61 all out, with Sam Sanderson (29) easily the top scorer. Barclay took 4-10 for Hylton.

Ushaw Moor outgunned Boldon CA by 133 runs.

Lewis Cook (45 off 114 balls), Aaron Proud (35 off 40, with four fours and a six), Stephen Hancock (34no) and John Southeran (28) steered the visitors to 180-6 declared in 45 overs.

Stuart Smith bagged 3-57, wit Rajan Kumarasamy and Shanaz Halaldeen also striking.

Boldon CA, though, capitulated for just 47 in 23.5 overs, with only David Towns (13) reaching double figures. Hancock plundered 4-10 in eight overs, while Mike Thorpe took 3-7 and Patrick Stephenson 2-17.

Ryhope edged home by 14 runs against Peterlee, despite being bowled out for 125.

Chris Lawrence (48) and Jonny Errington (23no) led Ryhope, while David Craig returned 4-32.

Peterlee looked on course for a big win thanks to openers Craig (32) and Thomas Nicholson (56), but they collapsed to 111 all out, as Sagar Udeshi took 4-29 and Jonny Errington 3-24.

Evenwood skittled Langley Park for 19 to seal a 200-run win.

Owen Peddelty’s 96 led Evenwood to 219-7 declared before Teesdale (7-5) and Mahmood (3-13) had Langley reeling.

Yesterday, Hylton piled on 232-5 before dismissing Langley Park for 91, for a 141-run win.

Silksworth were all out for 95 in reply to Peterlee’s 149-9, in which Watersoin took 4-43 and Gary McAvot 3-53, while Ryhope held on for a draw on 168-9, thanks largely to Kirk (47no) and Errington (45) in reply to Marsden’s 210-8 declared.

Crook (219-4) enjoyed an Andrew Pratt century before skittling Boldon CA for 40, with Stevens taking 6-19 and Embleton 4-20.

Murton were all out for just 44 in reply to Ushaw Moor’s 147-9, when Sam Sanderson had taken 5-62. Stephenson and Hancock took five wickets apiece for Moor.