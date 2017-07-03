Durham Cricket League: Littletown’s brilliant win leaves high-flying Easington reeling

Easington suffered a major blow to their title challenge with a stunning 110-run Division One defeat at home to lowly Littletown.

Despite Archit Goenka’s early exit, Littletown put on 96 for the second wicket as Matt Dench fired seven fours in a 77-ball 51 and Dan Pearson had five fours and two sixes in a 62-ball 55.

Seaham Park batsman Neil Young hits out against Dawdon. Picture by Frank Reid.

Siddesh Kinalekar (14), Bryan Conlon (12) and Joe Dodd, with 36 off 49 balls at No 9, helped by two fours and two sixes, guided Littletown to 202 all out in the 50th over.

John Leslie took 4-51 in 12 overs for Easington, supported by Jonathan Ward (3-50) and Robbie Atherton (2-32).

Easington face a big task to beat their visitors, but they would not have expected a dismal early response, which saw them collapse to 6-4.

Ryan Higgins and Atherton (40, with four fours and a six, off 57 balls) rallied Easington with a 44-run fifth-wicket partnership, then Gary Ward (33, with three fours and two sixes, off 52 balls) was they key man in a rearguard action which ended on 92 all out in 34.1 overs.

Conlon enjoyed a memorable afternoon, taking 6-27 in 9.1 overs to give Littletown a huge boost in their fight to beat the drop, while Goenka bagged 2-18 and Berwick Hall 2-10.

Seaham Park sit proudly top of the table by 18 points, after a hard-fought 29-run win at neighbours Dawdon, who remain second-bottom.

Park put on 182-6 at Green Drive, thanks to half-centuries from Neil Young and Michael Walker, with Mark Ewart returning figures of 3-28.

Anthony Watson then took 3-34 to put the home side on the back foot and, once Jonathan Dent had gone for 63, Dawdon were all out for 153, with Walker grabbing 3-18.

Tudhoe are up to second place, despite their loss at improving Castle Eden, who made 187-9, with Richard McGlasham scoring 48 and Keith Bailey 30, with Roshan Jayatissa taking 4-54.

Tudhoe were all out for 133 in reply, with Jayatissa helping himself to 86 runs. Bailey took 3-41 and Richard Ede 4-51 to steer Castle Eden home.

Philadelphia’s struggles continued in a draw at Horden.

They only made 86-8, but at least held on for the draw in reply to the home side’s 159-9. Shaun Hauxwell and Gary Braithwaite each scored 17, with Paul Hollinshead unbeaten on 16, batting at No 4.

Lal Kumar notched 4-8 for Horden, with Dan Brown taking 3-22.

Earlier, Kumar scored 33, Jamie Greenwood 20 and Scott Birks 38 not out, batting at eight, to put Horden in control of the match. Adam McGuire, Jack McBeth and Stevie Wright all struck twice for Phili.

Esh Winning batted well at home to Durham City, but still lost.

They made 172-9 declared, with John Carmedy and Stuart Hall both reaching 46. Paul Moralee, Ian Conn and McDonald all struck twice for City.

City batted well in their reply, with Jacob McCann carrying his bat with 76 not out, backed by 47 from Callum Steel, as they won by seven wickets to leapfrog their opponents.

Whiteleas and Harton saw off near-neighbours Bill Quay by 28 runs.

Put in to bat, Whiteleas did not have their troubles to seek and they needed 57 from Hafiz Aleem, who fired seven fours and three sixes, to post 164 all out in 47.2 overs.

Owen Peterson added 29, with four fours) and Sid Corner jnr 20, while opener Dev Sudhir made 16. Karl Bellerby (3-11 in 12 overs) and Michael Orridge (3-20 in 12 overs) starred for Quay, while Josh Eaton took 2-25.

Quay, though, fell short in their response, all out for 136 in 40.4 overs, despite an impressive 54 from David Hill.

Nathan Drewery hit 14, with Jeff Tudor and Chris Malley adding 12 apiece.

Abdul Ameer bagged a fine haul of 5-33 in 12 overs to inspire Leas, backed by Chris Nichol (3-44).

In Division Two, Murton put up a spirited bowling performance only to succumb by four wickets to leaders Crook, who secured their seventh win of the season.

Not one Murton batsman managed double figures as they were dismissed for a meagre 58 in 22.2 overs, Gavin Milne and Jack Norman each making nine.

Crook only required two bowlers, with Liam Stevens grabbing 5-22 and David Embleton 4-26.

Crook found life just as tough in their reply, slipping to 3-2 and 11-3 before Embleton (16), Stevens (15) and Andrew Pratt (15no) steered them home in 16 overs on 60-6.

Stuart Harrison was magnificent in defeat for Murton, taking 5-16 in eight overs, while Richard Arnott also struck.

Bottom club Silksworth went down by 128 runs to Evenwood.

Batting first, Evenwood amassed 239-4, with 87 runs from Luke Bannister and 33 from Tommy Teasdale, with Billy Teasdale senior smashing 71 not out. Michael Waterson was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3-44.

The home side tried their best in their response, but Shaz Mahmood (3-36) and Faisal Hussain (3-10) had them struggling and they were 111 all out, with Gary McAvoy scoring 26 and Waterson 20.

Boldon CA eased their relegation fears with a narrow one-wicket home win over visitors Ryhope.

Ryhope batted first and made 125 all out, but the result was always in doubt and Boldon only got home by the skin of their teeth, on 126-9, to claim 22 valuable points.

Marsden stayed second, after they hammered Peterlee by 159 runs.

Chris Mann scored 50, Nisal Francisco smashed 82 not out and James Sneller hit 34 as they made 208-6, with David Craig returning 4-69. Colin Mann and Steven Neilson both grabbed 3-17 as the visitors were sent packing for just 49.

Ushaw Moor saw off visitors Langley Park by 29 runs in a low-scoring clash.

John Southeran top-scored with a 109-ball 58, with seven fours, as Moor made 126-9 declared in 41.3 overs, after being put in to bat.

Aaron Proud and Peter Maddison added 22 apiece. Robin Hiles led Langley’s bowlers with 3-8 in 2.3 overs, while Jona Moralee had 2-34.

The visitors never got going and were all out for 97 in their response, with Jonna Lane (21, with three fours and a six) top-scoring. Hiles added 20 and Jason Winn 17.

Patrick Stephenson plundered 4-36 in his nine overs, backed by Steven Milburn (3-13) and Stephen Hancock (2-32).