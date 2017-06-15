Durham Cricket League: Innes back to bolster Dawdon ahead of crucial clash at leaders Easington

Second-bottom Dawdon hope to spring a surprise when they visit Division One leaders Easington on Saturday.

Green Drive secretary Steve Dent said: “It’s a must-win game for us – we’re sitting at the bottom of the league whilst they’re at the top and it will be a tough game.

“So far this season we have been struggling, but hopefully we’ll turn our season around shortly. Ryan Consitt is unavailable, and Gary Innes returns to the team.”

Philadelphia make two changes to their team for the visit of third-placed Durham City to Bunker Hill.

Peter Greenwell has returned from holiday and Jamie Parkinson, who played a good innings in the midweek cup tie against Esh Winning, is promoted.

Mattie Noble and Michael Hall make way for them.

Castle Eden host Esh Winning and visiting skipper Stuart Hall said: “We have one change from the team we fielded last Saturday.

“Daniel Wilkinson is back in to replace Jonathan Hodgson. It was a much better performance last Saturday against Philadelphia, with solid contributions all round.

“We almost got the win, with a fantastic spell of bowling by Paul Chivers late in the game. We are looking forward to a competitive game this weekend.”

Whiteleas entertain bottom club Littletown in a battle of the two promoted sides.

Littletown skipper Chris Gowland said: “We are at full strength, but it will be a challenging game. They’ve been lucky and have had a very good start.

“They also have their professional back from last year, who was very successful for them. Ours didn’t return, but we now have our new overseas player, Justin Stevens, so it’ll be good to see what he can do.

“We want to give a good account of ourselves, and get a good win on the board.”

Whiteleas are unchanged from the side named for last week’s wash-out at Dawdon.

Conor Elliot is expected to open the batting, in the absence of Andrew Potts, and new signing Hafiz Aleem will add strength with the ball.

Horden have an intriguing home clash with second-placed Seaham Park.

Park fixture secretary David Moorhead said: “We beat the weather last week, and a mixture of determination and hard work paid off. There was also a great performance from Michael Walker, who got a great 50 on a really difficult wicket.

“Other than one player missing, we’re pretty much at full strength. Thomas Ferguson is unavailable, so in comes James Taylor.”

Tudhoe are at full strength when they travel to Bill Quay and chairman Steven Thexton said: “We are hoping to bounce back from last week. We were all out for a very disappointing 25.

“You need a big score at Bill Quay, with them having such a small ground, but we’re hoping to get ourselves going.

“They’re a very competitive side under skipper Alan Mustard. If you beat them you have really played well and you have earned the win.”

Mustard remarked: “We are at full strength and they will no doubt provide stiff opposition.”

In Division Two, second-bottom Silksworth are at home to Hylton, who sit in fourth place, 31 points off a promotion place.

Ryhope secretary Alan Mason, ahead of the visit to Langley Park, said: “We’ve had a disappointing run of results. We’re looking to improve on our recent form and get back to winning ways.

“Langley Park gave Marsden a good game recently, so we’re expecting a tough game against them.”

Third-bottom Murton host Peterlee, whose skipper, Paul Griffith, said: “Hopefully we will come away with a good result. We’ve been doing really well, and have had some good scores.

“The season so far has been hit and miss, with a couple of unlucky games. We’ve also brought in JP Meade, who has been good for us, with both bat and ball.

“We’re coming up to mid-season and are looking to keep up our good performances. We are without Darren Bill, who is unavailable and 16-year old Kieran Buck, from the second team, comes in. He has taken a lot of wickets.”

Bottom club Boldon CA welcome third-top Marsden, who have Adam Sneller, Mark Woodhead and Sam Telford back.

Marsden fixture secretary James Sneller said: “Once again they are another team we are looking to take maximum points from.

“We’ve overcome them quite easily in past games, but you can never tell and we’re taking it game by game.

“With our squad, we are more than capable of winning.”

Second-top Ushaw Moor entertain Evenwood, in fifth, and vice-chairman Bob Hancock said: “We’re at home, but it’s always a tough game against them.

“At the moment, we are doing quite well and are happy with where we are, just hoping for a bit of fine weather.”