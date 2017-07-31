Durham Cricket League: Hylton miss out in dramatic finale against Peterlee

Have your say

Hylton were very disappointed with their three-run defeat against Peterlee as they lost ground in the Second Division promotion race.

They had Peterlee all out for 133, thanks to Marlon Black (3-31), Marlon Barclay (4-8) and Adam Bewick (2-33), with only JP Meade in form with the bat, scoring a very good 70. David Garraghan added 35.

Hylton bowler Steven Lee Merrington powers in against Peterlee on Saturday.

In reply, Hylton were just short of the run chase, finishing on 130 all out, with 49 runs coming from the bat of Barclay and 24 from opener Steven Lee Merrington. Andrew Laidler (3-37) and David Craig (4-43) were the bowling heroes for Peterlee, while Meade took 2-24.

Murton won the battle at the bottom, claiminga four-wicket home win over Langley Park.

Langley could only muster 89, with opener Robin Hiles making 43, while Stuart Harrison enjoyed himself, snaffling 4-27, well supported by skipper Sam Sanderson (3-28) and Mark Gray (3-32).

Phil Grimwood, batting at three, made a useful 31 not out to steer his side home to victory, with Sanderson adding 15 and Gray 14.

Leaders Crook proved too strong for Silksworth, who were bowled out for 89 in 42.1 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Andy Barrass top-scored with five boundaries in a 56-ball 27, supported by 12 apiece from Glen Davison and Ian Laverick. Steven Chapman took 5-20 and David Embleton 4-19.

Crook then hurried home by 10 wickets in 13.3 overs, as Chapman made 46 not out and Alan O’Prey was unbeaten on 29.

Ryhope lost by 47 runs at third-placed Ushaw Moor, who declared on 134-9 in the 46th over.

Lewis Cook (35), Peter Maddison (27) and Mike Thorpe (21) were the top gunmakers for Moor as Ryhope’s Sagar Udeshi (3-22 in 12 overs), Johnny Hayes (3-33) and Jonny Errington (2-16 in 10.3 overs) all shone with the ball.

Ryhope, though, lost their first five batsmen cheaply in their reply. Despite a rally from Udeshi (22) and Liam Kirk (23), helped by Chris Errington (11) and Hayes (14), Ryhope were all out for 87 in 40.2 overs, with Lee Hayton grabbing 3-17 and Steven Milburn 3-16.

Marsden, still second, secured a three-wicket win at home to Evenwood.

The visitors batted first and only made 88 all out, with Callum Crook (20no) top-scoring. Steven Neilson (3-32) and Paul Snaith (5-28) starred with the ball.

However, it wasn’t that easy a win, as Shaz Mahmood (4-25) and Faisal Hussain 3-21, bowled very well. But, useful contributions from Chris Mann (19), Matt Evans (25) and Colin Mann (21no), saw them home by three wickets.

Seaham Park dropped to second position in Division One after going down to a big defeat against Castle Eden.

Eden made 182-8, thanks to Jafari Toppin’s 34 and Ryan Ball (35), with Anthony Watson taking 4-44.

In reply, Seaham collapsed to 67 all out, with Richard Ede taking 3-19 and Toppin grabbing a hat-trick in a brilliant haul of 5-8.

Tudhoe went top of the table thanks to a ‘winning draw’ at Whiteleas and Harton.

They scored 241-4, thanks to Alex McGrath hitting 83 and Roshan Jayatissa striking a brilliant 99 runs.

The home side dug deep though, with Abdul Ameer making 32 and Arslan Riaz 38 not out as they saw out out for the draw, on 156-6.

Durham City kept the pressure on with a 105-run victory over Dawdon.

Jacob McCann, with 52, and James Atkinson (65) led the way for City and Drew Watson contributed 48, in a total of 216-6.

Rob McDonald then ripped open the Green Drive side’s batting order, taking 4-22. Ryan Consitt batted well for his 64 runs, in a total of 111.

Easington, in fifth, had to settle for a derby draw at home to Horden, after scoring 187-7.

Jiniv Joshi, with an excellent 96, held the innings together, with Josh Broom and Robbie Atherton both scoring 26, while Dan Brown returned an excellent 5-38.

In reply, Horden reached 141-6, thanks largely to Liam Irving (56) and Jamie Greenwood (41), while Broom took 4-17 for the home side.

Bill Quay are still in trouble in third-bottom place, after their ‘losing draw’ at Philadelphia.

The home side racked up 208-4, with skipper Shaun Smith making an excellent century (102), and Shaun Hauxwell adding 49 before he was run out.

Quay hung on for the draw at 136-7, with Jeff Tudor making 48 and Chris Malley 31.

One place below Quay are Littletown, who were defeated at Esh Winning.

Matt Dench hit 11 fours in a brilliant 67-ball 53, but only Gregg Arundel (12) also reached double figures as Littletown were bowled out for 104 in 32.4 overs.

Chris Simpson took 4-19 for Esh, backed by Paul Chivers (3-22) and Jamie Robinson (3-19).

John Carmedy (42, with six fours and two sixes) led Esh home by eight wickets, helped by Stuart Hall (27no) and Daniel Wilkinson (23no), with Archit Goenka and Conlon taking the only wickets to fall.