Durham Cricket League: Hylton battlers can’t stop Burnopfield claiming First Division title

Burnopfield were crowned champions in their first season in Division One, after their easy win against relegated Hylton.

Gareth Breese (72) and John Oswell (64no) inspired the visitors’ mammoth total of 223-6. Marlon Black (2-39) and Kit Allan senior (2-66) did best with the ball.

Hylton were then bowled out for just 60, with the experienced Neil Killeen (3-7) and James Radcliffe (3-27) just too hot to handle. Black top-scored with four fours in 22.

Second-bottom Crook Town were hammered by nine wickets away at Horden, making only 98, when Lal Kumar took 5-14 in a devastating spell for the home side. Carl Watson grabbed 3-26, with Adam Dixon taking 2-25. Josh Holmes top-scored with 28.

In reply, Lee Jackson (31), Adam Dixon (37no) and Lal Kumar (26no) made batting look easy when they knocked off the runs required in 14.5 overs.

Dawdon and Philadelphia shared the spoils in a high-scoring game in the battle of third versus fourth.

The Green Drive men reached 201-9 declared, with Adam McGuire (3-40) and Shaun Hauxwell (3-51) impressing with the ball.

Philadelphia held firm for the draw on 186-8, led by Shaun Smith (57), Peter Greenwell (33) and Paul Hollinshead (43). Anthony Watson impressed with 4-20.

Bill Quay will be very pleased with their hard-fought draw at Castle Eden.

They took six points from the game, while relegation rivals Crook could not muster a single point at Horden.

The cushion is now 30 points with only two games remaining.

Quay made 157-6, in reply to Eden’s score of 209-2, with Keith Bailey smashing a brilliant 119 not out for the home side. John Newstead (38) and Michael Orridge (42no) batted well to see out the draw.

Seaham Park claimed their survival, with a very good six-wicket win at home to Durham City.

City batted first and scored 208-9, with opener Jacob McCann scoring 63, supported by Jonny Harding (42) and Cameron Fyfe (45).

Omar Shahid (4-60) and Michael Walker (3-49) were the bowling heroes for Park. In reply, Michael Walker hit 52 and David Hanson 33 not out as Park eased home.

Easington leap-frogged hosts Esh Winning into fifth place, courtesy of another century, his fourth of the season, from Sujit Nayak (106no).

His brilliant knock allowed the visitors to win by eight wickets, chasing down Esh’s total of 150-8.

Nayak also contributed with the ball (3-45) and, helped by Gary Ward (3-31), restricted the hosts, whose top runmaker was Jibran Khan (57).