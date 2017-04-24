Durham Cricket League: Five-star Marlon leads Hylton to quickfire opening-day victory at Murton

Hylton enjoyed an excellent start to life in Division Two, following last season’s disappointing relegation.

They ruthlessly dismissed Murton for 32 in 20 overs on opening day, with only Jed Jarvis (14) getting into double figures for the home side.

West Indian paceman Marlon Black pinned down the home batsmen with five wickets for seven runs in 10 overs, with four maidens. Syed Mahfuz grabbed 3-14, with Tanz Choudray bagging 2-7.

Despite the loss of Chaudray for nine, Steven-Lee Merrington’s unbeaten 19 steered Hylton home to a nine-wicket victory in 7.4 overs.

Ryhope secured a hard-fought one-wicket triumph against visitors Peterlee.

Ryhope won the toss and put Peterlee in. Joe Spalding’s mid-order knock of 39, with four boundaries, top-scored as the Newtowners were bowled out for 148 in 42.1 overs.

Captain Griffith added 28 and David Craig made 22.

Matthew Jane (3-33) and Sagar Udeshi (3-24) led the way with the ball for Ryhope, backed by two wickets from John Errington.

Despite losing three of their top five batsmen without scoring, and slipping to 28-4, Ryhope rallied to squeeze home on 149-9 in the 37th over.

Chris Errington produced the key innings, an unbeaten 51 off 47 balls to see his side home, with three fours and four sixes. Paul Jenkin hit five boundaries in 27 and Udeshi added three fours in his 21.

Ushaw Moor eased to a 99-run win over visitors Boldon CA.

Boldon started well, with Rajan Kumarasamy taking three early wickets, but the home side responded down the order to post 168 all out in 43.3 overs, inspired by Patrick Stephenson, who hit seven fours and three sixes in his knock of 54. Peter Maddison added 24.

Kumarasamy ended with 4-21 in 12 excellent overs, backed by Marella (3-37) and Stuart Smith (2-37).

Boldon CA, though, found batting hard and only openers Smith (16) and David Johnston (13) managed to reach double figures as they were skilled for 69 in the 30th over.

Mike Thorpe plundered 4-3 in 2.3 overs, with Stephenson taking 3-20 and Stephen Hancock 2-18.

Crook held on for a draw against Marsden, who declared on 202-8 after 45 overs, batting first.

Mark Symington’s unbeaten 63, with four fours and three sixes, led Marsden, supported by Patrick Jackson (38), Mark Woodhead (31) and Chris Mann (30), while Liam Stevens bagged 4-33.

In reply, Stuart Newton (51) and Alan O’Prey (33) put on 70 for the first wicket, but Crook lost their way and they were battling on at 143-8 when the draw was clinched after 50 overs. David Embleton added an unbeaten 23, with Steven Neilson and Woodhead both striking twice.

Evenwood made 230-5 in their match with Langley Park.

Opener Khan scored a brilliant 116 not out, with Connor Surtees taking 3-65. In reply, Langley held on for a draw on 166-9, with Jonna Lane scoring 39 and Robin Hiles 42. Daniel Wilkinson bowled well, taking 3-21.

In Division One, Seaham Park squeezed home by 19 runs against Littletown.

Park were bowled out for 152, with Young scoring 41 and John Sample 35, with Littletown’s Archit Goenka taking 4-30.

Goenka then scored 72 in their reply, but nobody could stay around with him. Angus McKenzie took 4-43 and Michael Walker 3-10.

Horden hung on for a derby draw at Castle Eden, clinging on at 197-9 after 50 overs.

First up, Castle Eden were inspired by Keith Bailey’s 92-ball 101, featuring 12 fours and two sixes, backed by Alan Unsworth (58, with seven boundaries) and Liam Irwin (33, with eight fours). They declared on 216-3 after 44.3 overs.

Carl Watson, Adam Dixon and Stephen Birks all struck for Horden.

In reply, Horden slumped to 55-6 and 68-7, but a century from Shebi Akhtar, with 10 fours and seven sixes, helped them see out the draw.

Lee Jackson made 24, with five boundaries, and Stephen Birks 28, with four fours. Keith Bailey (3-20) and Ryan Ball (3-62) did best with the ball for Eden.

Philadelphia declared on 150-9 after 48 overs in their drawn match away to newly-promoted Whiteleas and Harton.

Leas made the perfect start as Abdul Ameer removed Phili captain Shaun Smith in just the third over. The Pakistani paceman ripped through the top order to leave the visitors 30-4.

A dogged 54 from Peter Greenwell, with eight boundaries, steadied the ship, with Jack McBeth and Gary Braithwaite both adding 20 down the order, while Matthew Noble had two fours in 17.

Ameer ended with 4-47, while Rammy Nawaz bagged 3-20.

Adam McGuire stole the show with 4-26 as Phili had Leas struggling in their reply. Ryan Dowens was unbeaten with a patient 27 as they struggled to 104-8 in 47 overs, debutant Conor Elliot and Ray McRae making 15 apiece. Stevie Wright and Shaun Hauxwell struck to back up McGuire.

Dawdon were beaten by visitors Bill Quay, who secured a five-wicket win after asking Dawdon to bat first.

Dawdon made 174 all out, with Michael Orridge taking 4-39 and Alan Mustard 3-13. Liam Cowell was a run short of a half-century for the home side, with Michael Ewart making 34 not out.

In reply, Quay scored 175-5 to wrap the game up, with Mustard hitting 45 and David Hill 34.

Durham City and Easington played out an excellent game, with Easington edging home by just one wicket.

City had first use of the track and scored 170, with Jacob McCann scoring 74, with seven fours and two sixes, and Callum Steel 60, with eight fours and a six, while Robbie Atherton snatched 4-11. Josh Broom and Gary Ward both struck twice.

Easington just got there in the end, in their reply, despite Andrew Hutchinson taking 3-44 and Ian Conn 4-15, with Jonathan Ward scoring 44 and David Tarn 33.

In a high-scoring game between Esh Winning and Tudhoe, honours were even.

Esh posted 297-5 declared, with John Carmedy smashing 158 and Stuart Hall scoring 56, with Ian Grainger taking 3-50.

Tudhoe then made 208-4 in their reply, with Andrew McGrath (78) and Dean Thexton (84 not out) leading the way. Jamie Richardson took 3-46.