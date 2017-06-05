Durham Cricket League: Easington go top in style as Durham City stun Seaham Park in a thriller

Easington moved top of the First Division table, thanks to a 51-run home win over Whiteleas & Harton.

Easington were inspired by 56 runs apiece from Jonathan Davis and Ryan Higgins as they accumulated 214-7, with Dane Wilson whacking 35 near the end. Abdul Ameer returned 3-56.

Durham City bowler Nick Howe celebrates taking the wicket of Seaham Park batsman Martin Stephenson. Picture by Kevin Brady

In reply, the visitors were all out for 163, despite an excellent 82 from Dev Sudhir.

Excellent bowling from Gary Ward (3-28), supported by two wickets each for Jiniv Joshi, Jordan Wilson and Robbie Atherton, ensured victory for Easington, taking them top by 17 points.

Durham City rocked morning leaders Seaham Park with a one-wicket away success.

Park piled on 244-6 declared, led by a brilliant 86 from opener Kit Allan, whose 94-ball knock featured 13 fours and a six.

John Sample (36no, with five fours) and Mark Race (52no, from 48 balls, with six fours and three sixes), guided Park to their 45-over total.

City’s Nick Howe snatched 4-47 in 12 overs, with Ian Conn grabbing 2-43.

City missed Jake McCann and recovered well from 31-2 to secure victory after 49 overs, with nine wickets down.

Callum Steel fired eight sixes and four fours in a brilliant, 59-ball 89, supported by Drew Watson (45, with 11 fours), Ben Rigby (28, with three fours and a six) and Howe (23).

Anthony Watson took 4-44 in vain for Park, with Andrew McKenzie grabbing 2-64.

Horden saw off visitors Dawdon by 41 runs in a low-scoring clash.

Jamie Greenwood hit three fours in a 94-ball 46 to lead Horden to 146 all out in 43.5 overs, backed by Liam Irving (23, with four boundaries) and Sheb Akhtar (35, with three fours, off 73 deliveries). Dan Brown added an unbeaten 12 down the order.

Steven Gale proved the top Dawdon bowler, taking 4-38 in 9.5 overs, supported by Mark Ewart (3-38) and David Coates (2-27).

Dawdon were in trouble almost from the off in their response, with only Alan Anderson (28, with four fours, off 92 balls), Nathan Newton (12) and Ewart (13no) reaching double figures as they slipped to 105 all out in the 41st over.

Lal Kumar pounced to take 4-27 in 12 overs, while Adam Dixon grabbed 3-22 in eight. Scott Birks, Carl Watson and Brown also struck.

Littletown went down by four wickets at Tudhoe, who are up to fourth place.

The visitors put on 96 for the first wicket as Archit Goenka (56, with 11 fours) and Matt Dench (86, with 15 boundaries) impressed.

Dench put on 69 with Berwick Hall (19), while Philip Bennett also scored 19 to see Littletown up to 220-9 declared after 46.3 overs.

Roshan Jayatissa took 3-51, backed by Stephen Newton (2-41) and Ian Grainger (2-25).

Tudhoe fell to 40-3 in their response, but a 93-run partnership between Jayatissa (65, with 10 fours and two sixes) and Grainger (64 not out, with eight fours and three sixes), steadied the ship. Andrew Carrick (18) and Jamie Kirkbride (17no) finished off Littletown to win it in the 41st over.

Bryan Conlon (2-36) and Joe Dodd (2-47) were the pick of the bowlers.

Philadelphia dismissed Castle Eden for 88 to seal and 86-run triumph at Bunker Hill.

Jack McBeth led the way with six fours in a 56-ball 43 as Phili, put into bat, made 174 all out in 48 overs. Gary Braithwaite added five fours in 35, teaming up with McBeth for a best partnership of 58, with Paul Hollinshead having four fours and a six in 29.

Robbie McGlasham (3-25), Jeremy Warner (3-27) and Keith Bailey (2-33) starred with the ball.

In reply, Castle Eden never got going, with only James Wilkes-Green (24, with four fours) and Liam Irwin (17) offering much resistance.

They were all out for 88 in 30.5 overs as Zohaib Shera plundered 5-28 in 8.5 overs and Stevie Wright took 3-14 in eight. McBeth and Shaun Hauxwell also struck.

Esh Winning were beaten by 98 runs at Bill Quay.

Alan Mustard (57), Chris Little (46) and Karl Bellerby (42) led Quay to 216-9, before Esh were skittled for 107, with David Hill grabbing 5-31.

In Division Two, Hylton could not halt leaders Crook Town, going down to a 70-run away defeat.

Alan O’Prey (52), Steven Chapman (47) and Andrew Pratt (38) led Crook to 237-9, with Andrew Kibble grabbing 3-35. Hylton were all out for 167, with Marlon Black top-scoring on 59, while Barclay added 50 and Kibble 22. But opening bowler Liam Stevens (4-20) proved their undoing.

Ryhope succumbed to visitors Evenwood in a match which lasted just 57 overs in total.

The home side were put into bat but endured a nightmare as they were dismissed for 92 in just 31.3 overs.

Paul Jenkin top-scored with 28 from 54 balls, including five boundaries, helped out by Jack Tomlin (19) and 11 apiece from Scott Lawrence, Sagar Udeshi and Jonny Errington.

Faisal Hussain was the star of the show for Evenwood, plundering 6-23 in 8.3 overs, while Mahmood took 3-31.

Ryhope had Evenwood struggling at 5-1 before three wickets for the loss of two runs reduced them to 26-4, but Billy Teesdale’s unbeaten 55, with six fours and two sixes, off 45 balls guided the visitors to victory.

Udeshi bagged 3-45, with Matthew Jane also striking.

Ushaw Moor were convincing 241-run winners at Silksworth.

The high-flying visitors posted a mammoth 286-2 in 45 overs, inspired by John Southeran’s unbeaten 117, which included 17 fours.

Fellow opener Mike Thorpe (60, with 12 fours), Lewis Cook (71, with 12 fours and a six) and Aaron Proud (35no, with two fours and two sixes) had the hosts reeling. Mark Forster and Aidan Young took the wickets to fall.

In reply, Silksworth struggled from the start and were duly skilled for 45 in 25 overs, with Chris Ledger top-scoring with just six, while there were 19 extras.

Stephen Hancock snaffled 5-7 in nine overs, with Steven Milburn and Patrick Stephenson both striking twice.

Murton secured a one-wicket victory over Boldon CA.

The visitors posted 191-9 as Stuart Harrison stgole the show with a brilliant haul of seven wickets for 34 runs. Mark Cox (70) and Adam Slater (56) led Boldon.

Murton just did enough to secure the win, with Sam Sanderson firing a crucial 51 and Luke Thompson hitting 28 valuable runs late on, despite the bowling efforts of Thomas Jubb (3-38) and Stuart Smith (4-34).

There was run-fest at Langley Park, when Marsden totalled 300-8, with opener Chris Mann scoring 151 and Nisal Francisco 71. Sam Telford added 35, with Jason Winn taking 3-74.

When it was Langley’s turn to bat, Jonna Lane made a brilliant 190 not out, with Connor Surtees adding 30, but they had to hold for the draw at 287-8. Paul Snaith took 3-37.