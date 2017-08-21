Durham Cricket League: Coates’ magnificent seven steers fired-up Dawdon out of drop zone in style

Have your say

Dawdon made it two wins on the trot as they stepped up their First Division survival bid, this time overcoming Whiteleas and Harton by a massive 160 runs away from home.

Batting first, Dawdon lost Steven Gale and Craig Price early on, but opener Alan Anderson produced a magnificent performance.

He carried his bat for an unbeaten 99, just short of a deserved century, to help the Green Drive club declare on 247-4 after 45 overs, with Dawdon surviving a couple of dropped catches.

Ryan Consitt added an excellent 41, with Clayton Malgas making 25 and youngster Nathan Newton 42 not out.

Chris Nichol took 2-79.

Whiteleas’ reply got off to the worst possible start, losing three wickets in six overs. The top four provided one run between them.

Despite Ray McRae (26) and Chris Nichol (28) showing some resilience, the home side were skittled for 87 in just 19.5 overs.

David Coates had a day to savour with the ball, taking 7-29 in 9.5 overs, with Mark Ewart grabbing 3-43.

Dawdon are now third-bottom, 19 points clear of the drop zone.

Bill Quay have slipped to second-bottom spot despite a hard-earned draw at home to high-flying Durham City.

The visitors put on 242-7, thanks mainly to Jacob McCann (119) and Callum Steel (42). Quay pushed hard for a win, but they closed on 211-7, with Karl Bellerby 59 not out and Thomas White 54 not out. They claimed 11 points from the match.

Horden are now safe, edging away from the relegation mire with a draw at home to bottom club Littletown.

Jamie Greenwood’s unbeaten 77 led Horden to 198-6, while Carl Watson added a crucial 60.

Littletown replied on 156-8, with Siddhesh Kinalekar making 62 not out and Dan Pearson scoring 30. Adam Dixon returned 4-33.

Seaham Park enjoyed a superb 58-run victory to rock Tudhoe’s title battle.

Park had difficulties in their innings, batting first, and were dismissed for 159 in 47 overs.

Neil Young was the key man, firing eight fours and a six in a 107-ball 65. He shared in a 59-run partnership with Michael McNicholas (28, with six boundaries, off 61 balls), while Mark Race and Angus McKenzie were the only others to reach double figures.

Roshan Jayatissa (3-21), Abhiram Joshi (3-20) and Edward Fenwick (2-24) were the pick of the bowlers.

Tudhoe struggled from the off in their reply, and Park had them all out for 101 in the 29th over.

Andrew Carrick top-scored with 32 as Dale Shaw stole the show with a brilliant haul of 5-39, while Michael Walker grabbed 3-13. Anthony Watson also struck.

Leaders Castle Eden kept marching on after another victory, by 37 runs at Easington.

They are now 21 points ahead, with just three games to go.

Castle Eden made 159-9, batting first, with Keith Bailey hitting 73 and Robbie McGlasham 31. Robbie Atherton took 3-34.

Easington slipped to 122 all out in reply, with Ryan Ball claiming 3-17.

Philadelphia beat Esh Winning by five wickets at Bunker Hill.

Esh struggled to 115-9, with Zohaib Shera taking 3-41 and Adam McGuire 3-6. Stu Hall top scored with 37 and David Lawlor made 25.

Phili coasted home in their reply, thanks to Peter Greenwell (35) and Paul Hollinshead (29).

In Division Two, Hylton moved within eight points of third-top Ushaw Moor with a superb nine-wicket away triumph.

Marlon Black was outstanding with the ball for Hylton, snatching 5-22 in 12 fine overs as Ushaw Moor were dismissed for 110 in the 32nd over.

Mike Thorpe (30, with five boundaries), Patrick Stephenson (23, with a four and two sixes) and John Southeran (18) led the way for the hosts.

But Black was well supported by Steven-Lee Merrington, who grabbed 3-20 in 7.2 overs, while Marlon Barclay took 2-25.

Hylton needed just 21.1 overs to cruise to a comprehensive victory.

Liam Foster was the only batsman out, for 30, with Merrington (43no) and Barclay (35no) hurrying the Wearsiders home.

Second-top Marsden saw off hosts Murton by 164 runs to maintain their promotion push.

Chris Mann (66), Nisal Francisco (95no) and Colin Mann (21no) led Marsden to 205-3 declared in 37 overs, with James Watson taking 2-44 and Stuart Harrison 1-44.

Murton never got going in their reply and only Sam Sanderson (15) and Aiden Out (11) managed double figures as they were skittled for 41 in 14.5 overs

Steven Neilson bagged an incredible 8-22, with Paul Snaith taking 2-19.

Leaders Crook demolished Evenwood by eight wickets to clinch an instant promotion back to the top flight.

The visitors made 144-7 in 50 overs, with Teesdale firing 49 and Andrew Robinson taking 2-37.

Andrew Pratt’s unbeaten 93 guided Crook home in the 31st over, helped by Andrew Guy (26no) and Alan O’Prey (19). Faisal Hussain took 2-26.

Boldon CA climbed off the bottom of the table, leapfrogging Silksworth thanks to a 28-run away success against their rivals.

Stuart Smith’s fine 46 led Boldon CA to 200-7 declared in 44.5 overs, supported by Karl Birkett (38no), Andrew O’Connell (33) and Adam Slater (26).

Gary McAvoy (2-26), Paul Brigham (2-46) and Nazeer Nisthar (2-20) starred with the ball, while Robbie Jones also struck.

Silksworth gave it a good effort, but they were bowled out for 172 in 50 overs as Mark Cox snatched 4-12 in seven fours and Smith bagged 3-38.

McAvoy top-scored with an excellent 57, sharing in a big partnership with Andy Barrass (42), while Michael Waterson added 18 and Glen Davison 10.

Peterlee scored 187 all out at Langley Park, with Shrey Bhatt making 35 and JP Meade 28. Callum Robinson took 3-38.

Bhatt (3-17) and Joe Spalding (3-30) then led the way as Langley were all out for 127, giving Peterlee a 60-run win. Jonna Lane top-scored with 47.