Durham Cricket League: Blackman the star as Ryhope clinch dramatic victory at Langley Park

Ryhope secured a dramatic five-wicket victory at Langley Park just before the close, their third win of the Second Division season.

Langley declared on 211-7 after 45 overs, thanks to Jonna Lane (59), Lee Murray (42), Michael Gladstone (41) and Craig Robertson (39).

Sagar Udeshi took 3-58 for Ryhope, backed by Jonny Errington (2-58).

In the visitors’ response, opener Dan Blackman fired an excellent 65 to guide Ryhope home for the loss of five wickets, helped by No 7 Chris Errington’s unbeaten 36. Scott Lawrence made 20, Paul Jenkin 22 and Jack Tomlin an unbeaten 22. Simon Huscroft and Robertson took two wickets apiece.

Bottom club Silksworth lost again, this time at home to Hylton.

The visitors batted first and made 221-4 declared, with Adam Bewick scoring a magnificent 147 and Kevin Mustard adding 40.

In reply, Silksworth only managed 94, with 30 extras included in the total. Opening batsman Paul Brigham top-scored with 15 and Bewick was again the star with the ball, snaffling 5-13 to cap a brilliant individual performance. Marlon Black weighed in with 4-4.

Murton went down by 24 runs at home to Peterlee in a low-scoring clash.

Peterlee never really got going in their innings as captain Sam Sanderson proved outstanding with the ball, snatching 7-18 in nine electrifying overs.

The Newtowners were all out for 104 in 26 overs, led by Dunn (2) and Paul Griffith (23no) down the order. Mark Gray weighed in with 3-33.

Murton must have fancied their chances, but they struggled too, with only Chris Milne (21), Gavin Milne (10) and Dean Brewster (12) reaching double figures as they were skilled for 80 in the 28th over.

David Craig bagged 4-15, with JP Meade taking 3-13 in nine overs and Joe Spalding 2-30.

Second-placed Marsden had an 80-run win at Boldon CA.

Batting first, Chris Mann hit 42 and Paul Cook 52 not out in a total of 201-7. Smith (3-42) and Cox (3-36), were the pick of the bowlers for Boldon CA.

In reply, the home side were all out for 121, as good bowling from Colin Mann (3-39) and Paul Snaith (5-25) ran the show. Adam Slater top-scored with 30.

Evenwood ran out 73-run winners at third-top Ushaw Moor despite making 186-7 in 50 overs.

Shaz Mahmood (43), Shabbir (35) and Luke Bannister (25) led Evenwood’s scoring, as Mike Thorpe and Stephen Hancock both struck twice.

Ushaw Moor managed just 113 all out, despite Lewis Cook’s 29, plus Thorpe adding 24 and Aaron Proud 23. Tommy Teesdale was outstanding, with 7-17 in 12 overs, while Mahmood struck twice.

Philadelphia gained a fine First Division win at home to Durham City.

Durham City were bowled out for 121, despite Jake McCann carrying his bat for a 146-ball knock of 87, with 11 fours and a six. Only fellow opener Jonny Harding (17) also reached double figures as Phili’s bowlers ran the show.

Stevie Wright grabbed 4-30 in 12 overs, while Zohaib Shera took 4-30 in 10.

Opener Shaun Smith then rattled up 70 not out to ease Phili home by nine wickets.

Second-placed Seaham Park outgunned Horden.

Park racked up 204-6 batting first, with Neil Young firing a brilliant 90 and Michael McNicholas adding 32. Scott Birks grabbed 3-58.

In reply, Horden slumped to 109 all out to go down by 95 runs. Jamie Greenwood top-scored with 37, while Lal Kumar and Sheb Akhtar hit 15 apiece. Anthony Watson grabbed 3-29 and McKenzie 3-21, while Dale Shaw took 2-19 and Martin Stephenson 2-12.

Leaders Easington won again, this time at home to Dawdon.

Easington batted first and made 168, with Jiniv Joshi firing 45 and Jason Moses 40, supported by Jonathan Ward (24) and David Tarn (21), with David Coates returning 4-24 and Steven Gale 3-32. Mark Ewart took 2-22.

Dawdon fell short in their reply, all out for 119, Dent top-scoring on 26 not out, with Johnson making 25 down the order. John Leslie took an excellent haul of 5-34, with Dane Wilson and Gary Ward both striking twice.

Bottom club Littletown went down by 35 runs at Whiteleas and Harton, who are now up into fourth place.

Leas lost Ray McRae after two balls, but Conor Elliot (86, with 14 fours), Ryan Dowens (64, with 11 fours and a six), Rammy Nawez (39, with seven fours) and Owen Peterson (22no) led them to 233-4 declared in 43 overs.

Bryan Conlon, Chris Ledger, Archit Goenka and Justin Stevens all struck.

Dan Pearson fired 11 fours and two sixes in a brilliant 61-ball 67, but Littletown were all out for 198 in the 40th over.

Matt Dench hit 29, backed by Gregg Arundel (25) and Berwick Hall (21).

Abdul Ameer stole the show with 5-40, while Nawez bagged 3-13.

Esh Winning held on to claim a dramatic four-run win at Castle Eden.

Dan Wilkinson (29), David Watson (21), David Lawlor (16) and Jamie Robinson (15) took Esh to 124 all out.

Ryan Ball (2-17) and Richard Ede (2-11) offered good support to Keith Bailey (3-33) and Alan Unsworth (3-34).

Castle Eden went close before being all out for 120 in the 33rd over. Robbie McGlasham hit 10 fours in a 30-ball 40, while Philip Wimpenny added 17 in 44 balls. Robinson was Esh’s hero with 5-17 in 12 overs, while Chris Simpson took 2-22 and Eddie Watson 2-29.

Third-placed Tudhoe beat Bill Quay by 111 runs.

Batting first, Tudhoe made 252-3, with Alex McGrath scoring a brilliant 117 not out and Roshan Jayatissa 52.

Bill Quay then managed only 141 in reply, with Josh Eaton top-scoring on 39. Abhiram Joshi was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3-15.