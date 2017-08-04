Durham braves cling on to sink Yorkshire in dramatic T20 finish

Durham Jets clung on to record a morale-boosting one-run NatWest T20 Blast victory over Yorkshire Vikings tonight.

Yorkshire’s quarter-final hopes suffered another setback with a second defeat in successive nights, making a hash of chasing Durham’s 157-3, finishing on 156-7 after they appeared to be coasting.

The turning point came when man of the match Paul Collingwood followed his unbeaten 88 with a direct hit from deepish mid-off to run out Alex Lees for 29, ending a stand of 47 with David Willey.

When Willey lifted a catch to deep mid-wicket to depart for 40 it was left to Jack Leaning and Tim Bresnan to score 40 off the last four overs.

With 22 needed off two, Bresnan drove home skipper Paul Coughlin to long-on and though Leaning smashed the next two balls to mid-wicket for six and four, he then skied a catch to extra cover.

With 10 required, Usman Arshad began the last over with a wide but Adil Rashid and Azeem Rafiq were unable to find the boundary and three were needed off the last ball. Rafiq swung and missed and they managed only a bye, giving Durham – still bottom of the North Group – their second T20 victory this summer.

Collingwood continued his remarkable form by following his maiden Twenty20 century at Worcester on Sunday with his second-highest score in the format.

He appeared to be limping from early in his 54-ball innings, but his seven fours and two sixes provided nearly all the strokes of authority in an innings which would have foundered without him.

Michael Richardson contributed 32 to an unbroken stand of 86 and from 71-3 in the 11th over, Durham did well to set a competitive target.

Yorkshire looked well on course when Adam Lyth and Tom Kohler-Cadmore launched the reply with 35 off four overs. The ex-Worcestershire man drove Barry McCarthy for a huge straight six, but the Irishman had both openers caught at third man off successive balls.

Left-handers Lees and Willey accumulated steadily until Coughlin brought himself on for the 12th over and Lees lifted his first ball over the stand at mid-wicket.

He was then run out and Sarfraz Ahmed managed only six before miscuing to mid-wicket to give McCarthy a third wicket. Collingwood kept it tight, conceding 26 in his four overs, and when Willey departed it left the rest with just too much to do.

Durham return to Specsavers County Championship action at Leicestershire on Sunday.