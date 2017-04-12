Durham bowler to miss start of season

Usman Arshad will miss the first couple of weeks of Durham County Cricket Club’s four-day and One Day Cup campaign.

Coach Jon Lewis has declared an almost clean bill of health for the County Championship opener on Friday, with the likes of injury doubt Mark Wood fit and ready for selection.

The operation went well but he will be out for the first couple of weeks of the season

But bowler Arshad will be missing against Notts.

And Lewis has revealed that he could well be out for a number of weeks after an operation on a troublesome ankle.

“We are in not bad shape,” said Lewis.

“We have one significant injury heading into it - Usman Arshad has had a small operation.

“It went well but we will be without him for the first couple of weeks of the season.

“Everyone else has come through the winter well.”

On the fitness of England paceman Wood, Lewis said he’s been impressed by the 27-year-old.

“He has bowled quick. Every day he is getting more and more confident with his body,” he said.

“It is a physical issue but also he needs to get that confidence back. He’s getting there with every ball he bowls.”