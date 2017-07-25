Durham batsman pens new two-year deal

Durham batsman Cameron Steel has penned a two-year contract extension at Durham CCC.

The new terms mean former Middlesex opener Steel will remain at the Emirates Riverside until the end of the 2019 County Championship campaign.

"I'm delighted that Cameron has signed a new deal at the club," said head coach Jon Lewis.

"He's demonstrated real talent this year and contributed well in both the red and white ball format.

"He's a good character to have in the dressing room and someone who has benefited greatly from a good run in the team this season.

"His continuous improvement with the bat has been extremely pleasing and we’re keen to develop his role as a leg spinning all-rounder going forward.”

Cameron Steel

The right-handed batsmen has featured for Durham across all formats of the game so far this summer, having signed developmental terms earlier this year.

After impressive for the second XI last term, Steel, a former Durham MCCU skipper, scored his maiden century for the club in June (v Northamptonshire) and has so far gone through the 500 Specsavers County Championship run mark this season.