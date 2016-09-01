Double delight on the road – as Elysa leads the way – keeps Durham Women’s slim title bid alive

Durham Women secured two fine away wins to keep alive their slim hopes of the title in the ECB Women’s County Championship Division Three.

They are 10 points behind leaders Derbyshire going into the final weekend of the season.

Durham finish their programme with a home clash against Northamptonshire at Durham City on Sunday, while Derbyshire are big favourites to defeat a Norfolk side who have lost all seven matches so far.

Durham kicked off their southern double header with a comprehensive eight-wicket triumph against Oxfordshire at Bicester and North Oxford CC.

Elysa Hubbard stole the show with a brilliant haul of 5-11 in 6.4 overs as Oxfordshire were bowled out for 99.

Helen Fenby weighed in with 3-23, taking out the top three batters, while Sophie Jacobson grabbed 2-24.

Laura Hockaday (35 not out) and Becky Glen (24) set up Durham’s triumph in their reply, helped by Laura Ellison (15) and Hubbard (14no).

Durham moved on to East Anglia to take on Norfolk the following day, and they clinched another big victory.

Norfolk struggled to 95 all out, with Jacobson’s haul of 3-10 in seven accurate overs leading the way. Courtney Coulson (2-1 in 3,2 overs) and Rachael Petherick (2-24) also impressed, with Fenby, Bethany Walker and Amy Hearn also striking.

After being in the field for 40.2 overs, Durham needed only 16.3 overs in which to seal a 10-wicket triumph. Hockaday (44no) and Glen (15no) saw them home, with Ellison retiring unbeaten on 23.

Durham U13 Girls went down by 45 runs to Group One winners Northumberland in their final match in the U13 County Championship B Division.

Ellie Tiffin (55no) and Lizzie Scott (47) led Northumberland to 211-3 in 35 overs, with Jessica Maughan and Ellie Johnson each striking and Maddy Atkinson forcing a run-out.

In reply, Atkinson (58no, with six fours), Katy Barrett (39, with four boundaries) and Woolston (22no, with five fours) led Durham to 166-1, well short of their target as Northumberland claimed a ninth win in their 10 league matches.