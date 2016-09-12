Cricket: Scott Borthwick to leave Durham for Surrey

Scott Borthwick is to leave Durham to take up an offer of a deal at Surrey.

Durham had hoped to keep the Sunderland-born left-hander at the club and had made what they described as a “strong offer”.

But the 26-year-old is on his way and, ironically, will sign for today’s opponents, Surrey.

A Durham CCC statement read: “Scott Borthwick has rejected Durham County Cricket Club’s three-year contract extension and will leave the club at the end of the 2016 season.

“The club made a strong offer to keep his services but the 26-year-old has decided to accept an offer elsewhere and we respect his decision.

“Scott has been a good servant of the club and we would like to take this opportunity to wish him well for the future.”

Borthwick follows fellow Durham batsman, Mark Stoneman, in moving to the Oval.

The two clubs were meeting today in the Specsavers County Championship at the Emirates ICG.

Borthwick made 38 against his future employers before being out LBW to Surrey bowler Tom Cowan for 38.

Just after lunch, Durham were on 165-4 with Ben Stokes back in the pavilion after being bowled for 24.

It is a must-win game for Durham who are only six points above the relegation zone with just two matches to play.