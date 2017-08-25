Cricket: Double disappointment for Durham Under-17 Girls against Yorkshire

Have your say

Durham Girls Under-17s suffered two defeats to rivals Yorkshire to finish the season fourth in their ECB County Championship group.

Durham lost by eight wickets at Richmondshire, bowled out for just 74, with Jessica Woolston (18) top-scoring. Kelsey Potter added 14.

Yorkshire chased down the target in 19.4 overs as Izzy Bunn hit 54. Brogan Ashley and Leah Dobson each bagged a wicket.

In the second fixture, at Brandon, Durham went down by 56 runs.

Yorkshire posted 228-4, with Bunn firing a maiden century (100 in 114 balls), while Bailey Wanless, Helen Fenby and Madeline Atkinson all took wickets.

An opening stand of 54 got Durham off to a positive start in reply, but a lower-order collapse saw them end on 172-8.

Bailey Wanless hit 50, backed by Venetia Bradley (22) and Helen Fenby (21).

The U17s also lost by 37 runs to Lincolnshire in the T20 competition, despite a fine 55 from Fenby.

Durham U13 Girls lost their final league match by 33 runs to Shropshire, who were all out for 118.

Niamh Cranston took 3-0, backed by Grace Kendall (2-11), Lucy Hughes (2-15) and Robyn Head (2-17).

Durham, though, were dismissed for 85, with Hughes (23) top-scoring.