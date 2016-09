Chester-le-Street outgunned Benwell Hill by 71 runs to lift the North East Premier League’s Banks Salver on home turf yesterday.

John Coxon (54, with six boundaries), James Thompson (43) and Liam Simpson (30, with three fours and a six) guided the Ropery Lane men to 203-7 in their 45 overs.

Max Williamson took 4-30 in his impressive nine-over stint.

Benwell Hill were then dismissed for 132 as Simpson, Quentin Hughes, John Harrison and Stephen Cantwell all struck twice.