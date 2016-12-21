Champions handed home start on opening day of North East Premier League campaign

Champions Chester-le-Street have been handed a home match on the opening daty of the North East Premier League’s Premier Division 2017 season.

Whitburn, who finished eighth last season, will visit Ropery Lane on Saturday, April 15.

Hetton Lyons start at home to South Shields, who were one point better off than the Lilywhite Terrace outfit last term, while Eppleton, who were second-bottom this year, begin with a tough trip to Newcastle, who were runners-up.

Division One newcomers Burnopfield start at relegated Gateshead Fell, while Sunderland entertain Mainsforth at Ashbrooke.

Opening day fixtures (April 15) – Premier Division: Benwell Hill v Tynemouth, Chester-le-Street v Whitburn, Felling v Durham Academy, Hetton Lyons v South Shields, Newcastle v Eppleton, South Northumberland v Stockton

Division One: Brandon v Boldon, Burnmoor v Blaydon, Gateshead Fell v Burnopfield, Sunderland v Mainsforth, Washington v Sacriston, Willington v Seaham Harbour