Burnopfield host Blaydon in Dukes ECB North East Premier League Division One clash

Dukes ECB North East Premier League – Division One

Burnopfield host Blaydon and the visitors have a few changes as Majid Haq, Gary Stewart, David Bailey and Phillip Miller are all unavailable.

Official Geoff Stewart said: “They will be replaced by Graham Clark, Ross Nicholson and two second X1 players.

“It’s unlikely the overseas player will have arrived by this weekend.

“The team is settling and bowling has held sway but the batting has come up a bit short.”

Willington entertain Boldon and skipper James Stock said: “Connor Hodgson, the opening bowler, has returned to his army base, so is unavailable and will be replaced by Dan Nelson, making his first appearance after completing his football commitments.

“Other than that, the team remains the same. The batting came up a little short last week and needs to improve to give the bowling outfit something to bowl at in the future.”

Boldon Captain Chris Ellison said: “We’re one of the better teams and we are looking forward to our game against a good team.

“Barry McCarthy, our Durham player, ended up not playing last week but will return this week, alongside Nick Sampson-Barnes is returning, so Jack Sargon is going to the second team.”

Seaham Harbour will be strengthened in their batting department, when they entertain Gateshead Fell and the players missing from last week’s fixture return, including Michael Nunn who opens the batting. Stewart Pattinson is also available, a second returning batsman. Andrew Stephenson also returns after work commitments ended.

Stuart Lacey, the clubs cricket manager said: “All of these players will strengthen the side which has struggled in our early season fixtures.

“The batting has been the main area of concern but this will, hopefully, be remedied with the returning players.

Burnmoor welcome Mainsforth and the visitors have Rob Chismon returning to the side, as does Tom Orton who has completed his football commitments with Brandon United.

“Nigel Milner the vice-captain said: “It is hoped that these two, will help to improve the overall standard this week, after last week’s disappointing efforts.”

Sunderland, having made a positive start to the season, welcome Sacriston to Ashbrooke and the visitors have one change with Christopher Rushworth from Durham replacing Mark Fort.

Captain Martin Hubber said: “Sunderland pose a big danger, they have good experienced first team cricketers.

“We’ll be going there full of confidence, and they will be too. The best team will win on the day and we won’t take them lightly, as they pose a big danger that we will do our best to combat.

Washington travel to Brandon.