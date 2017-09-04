Boldon fail to stop Sacriston’s march to Premier League title

Dukes ECB NEPL First Division

Sacriston are the well-deserved champions and will be playing in the Dukes ECB North East Premier League next season.

They had an easy win at Boldon after bowling the home side out for just 79, thanks to Callum Appleby with 4-20 and Graeme Bridge with 3-15, doing the damage.

Will Gidman with 41 not out and Reece Carr with 31 not out, put on 76 for the second wicket, to ensure an easy victory.

Burnopfield won at home to Burnmoor and are now second, with the visitors slipping to third place.

The visitors did not bat well and managed only 131-9, with Riley Blunt top scoring with 34 and opener Allan Worthy made 26.

Fine bowling from Callum Thorp returning 3-30 and Laurence Wood with 3-7, seriously put paid to any late challenge, to Sacriston’s crown.

Lee Whitfield made 51 and Thorp with the bat, scored 40 not in reply, after they wobbled a bit, at 56-4.

Brandon are fourth and will probably finish in that place.

They scored a massive 274-7 at Seaham Harbour, thanks mainly to Gordon Muchall scoring a brilliant 144 off 130 balls, including 18 fours and 2 sixes, with Nathan Adamson adding an unbeaten 51.

Marc Symington and Dylan Bacon each took two wickets.

In reply, Seaham Harbour managed a healthy 204 all out, thanks to half centuries from Jack Forrester (50) and Stewart Pattison (54), with Moin Ashraf (4-59) and Ryan Pringle (4-43), doing the damage with the ball.

Mainsforth were officially relegated, losing heavily at home to Washington, who scored 224-3, with a century from opener Abhijai Mansingh who struck 112 not out, from 153 balls, including 11 fours.

Thomas Colledge with 48 and Ben Mussett with 32 not out, all batted well.

The home side replied with just 46 all out, thanks mainly to Graeme Race returning excellent bowling figures of 6-16.

Willington moved to sixth in the league, after a 72 run win at home to Gateshead Fell.

Jason Marshall struck a sparkling century (104 no) with Elliott Foster hitting 89, in a total of 255-7.

Fell managed to total up 183 all out, with Jonathan Roseby scoring 46 and last man Jamie Arkle 36 not out.

Connor Hodgson claim the bowling rights, with an excellent return of 5-56.

Sunderland won for only the seventh time this season, when they beat Blaydon by 65 runs.

Greg Applegarth led the way with 42 and then Usman Arshad stoked 79 around the park, in a total of 195 all out, with Phillip Miller claiming 3-44.

Blaydon were all out for 130 in reply, with Neil Browne scoring 59 not out and Quinton Boatswain with 3-43 and Zaheer Shahbaz taking 4-30, in the bowling department.