Clinical Clark eases to two wins in the Golden Fleece Darts Premier League

darts

Andy Clark secured two fantastic victories in a successful night of darts in the Golden Fleece Darts Premier League.

Firstly, Clark saw off the challenge of Paul Moon with a 5-2 victory.

Jaxon Douglass was up next for Clark, but the latter proved too strong and edged to a 5-3 win.

Jordan Thoms beat Kev Long 5-2, while Steve Richardson defeated Norman Place 5-1.

Alan Stoves strolled to a 5-0 success over Denny Cullen to move up the league.

Charlie Thompson beat Steve Peel 5-1 and Marco Laybourn defeated Jaxon Douglass 5-2.

Big 5-0 victories was the order of the night for Lee Rump against Don Green and Davey Marley against Tom Davies.

Davies then lost 5-1 against Pete Wilson, but Mark Reeves beat Paul Moon 5-2.

Gary Richardson and Kev Long gained 5-1 victories over John Doran and Davey Mason respectively.

Mason then beat Mark Forth 5-2, while Mark Reeves and Davey Marley played out a draw.